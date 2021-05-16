McLeod sends message to open hurdles season

Olympic champion Omar McLeod threw down the gauntlet yesterday after he opened his 110m hurdles season with a win in 13.11 seconds (1.4m/s) at an American track league meeting in southern California — the second fastest time in the world so far this year.

Both male and female sprint hurdles events are expected to be keenly contested at the JAAA National Championships, set to for June 24-27, which will be used to select the team to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

McLeod's time saw him pass Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell into second place on the world rankings, behind American Grant Holloway who leads with 13.07 seconds.

Damion Thomas was fourth with 13.22 seconds, making it three Jamaican men in top five positions.

Americans Devon Allen (13.26 seconds) and Daniel Roberts (13.30 seconds) finished second and third behind McLeod yesterday.

World Under-20 silver medallist Britany Anderson ran a wind-aided 12.69 seconds (2.1m/s) to win the 100m hurdles at the same meet.

Rhonda Whyte won the women's 400m hurdles in a season's best 55.11 seconds, third best in the world, with compatriot Leah Nugent second with a season's best 56.12 seconds and Trinidad's Sparkle McKnight third with 56.54 seconds.

Christania Williams was sixth in the women's 100m with a wind legal season's best 11.49 seconds (0.6m/s) and Schillonie Calvert-Powell was seventh in 11.51 seconds, also her best for the season.

— Paul Reid