McPherson declares she's in best shape of her life

TOKYO, Japan — Stephenie Ann McPherson believes this is as good a time as any to win an Olympic medal.

And for a number of reasons, too.

At 32 years old, time is becoming an important factor, with the next edition of the Olympic Games set for Paris in three years' time. Additionally, she believes she's in the best shape of her life at present, but with a sad experience of injuries being unkind to her in recent times, she's aware there's no guarantee how long she will remain injury-free to consistently give of her best.

On Tuesday, she opened her quest for that elusive medal with a facile victory in the first round of the women's 400m, cruising home in 50.89 seconds in heat five.

“The first round is always the hardest one for me, but once I get that first round out the way then when I reach the second round we'll all know exactly where I'm at,” McPherson told the media.

“It is the best shape I've been in my life like it was in 2019, but then I got hurt through the rounds and I missed a lot so I never had enough endurance to take me through the rounds.

“Now I did everything, so hopefully that can carry me through the rounds,” Russell added.

The semi-finals are set for Wednesday with the final slated for Friday night.

McPherson explained that when she got hurt towards the back end of last year she and her coach had “some serious discussions because I tore my hamstring and he said to me no running, no rehab, it's just strictly treatment for one month”.

He was heading to Europe so he sent her instructions as to what to do and he took his time with her, she said. “He paid serious attention because he realised that when I sprint I always get hurt so he built me up in it and [did] not rush me into it this time.”

She now hopes that this treatment method will be the trick to her being able to get it perfect at the right time.

— Ian Burnett