McPherson, Levy, Ricketts score wins in Italy

TOKYO Olympic Games 400m finalist Stephenie Ann McPherson made a winning return to competition after she won the women's 400m at Sunday's 34th Meeting Citta Di Padova track meet in Italy.

McPherson, who had not competed since the women's 400m final in Tokyo on August 6, was one of three Jamaican winners at the one-day meet as Olympic medallist Ronald Levy and triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts were also winners.

McPherson ran a decent 50.78 seconds in the quarter mile while her MVP Track and Field Club training partner Junelle Bromfield was third in 51.19 seconds, as Authorised Neutral Athlete Polina Miller was second with 50.96 seconds.

Levy, who is preparing for this weekend's Wanda Diamond League final in Switzerland, clocked 13.34 seconds (-1.3m/s) to win the 110m hurdles.

Italy's Paolo Dal Molin was second in 13.45 seconds with Brazil's Rafael Pereira third in 13.66 seconds.

Ricketts, who was fourth in the Tokyo Olympics, won the triple jump with 14.74m (0.7m/s) and had a good series with all of her five legal jumps over the 14.50m mark.

Thea Lafond of Dominica was second with 14.57m (0.9m/s) on her final jump to pass Cuba's Liadagmis who took third with 14.35m (0.9m/s), also on her final attempt.

Briana Williams, a member of the gold medal-winning women's 4x100m relay team, was fifth in the women's 100m in 11.44 (-1.0m/s) as American Javianne Oliver edged compatriot Sha'Carrie Richardson for the win as both were credited with 11.19 seconds, with another American Candace Hill completing the US podium sweep with 11.26 seconds for third.

Julian Forte was fifth in the men's 100m with 10.33 seconds (-0.5m/s) behind four Americans, with Michael Norman breaking the meet record 10.03 seconds set in 2019 by Olympic champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs with 9.97 seconds, just beating Marvin Bracy, who was also under the old mark with 9.98 seconds, as Ronnie Baker was third with 10.10 seconds.

O'Dayne Richards was fourth in the men's shot put with a best of 20.44m, just off his season's best 20.47m, behind American Josh Awotunde who set a meet record and personal best 22.00m, breaking the 21.19m set by Canadian Dylan Armstrong in 2013.

Italy's Zane Weir, who was second, was also over the old mark with 21.63m, also his personal best, with another Italian Leonardo Fabbri throwing 20.58m.

Rusheen McDonald was seventh in the men's 400m with 46.32 seconds, as American Wilbert London won with 45.22 seconds, Edoardo Scotti of Italy was second with 45.58 seconds and Luka Janezic of Slovenia was third with 45.62 seconds.