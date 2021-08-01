Medal hunt continues as male sprinters take spotlight

Medal hunt continues as male sprinters take spotlightSunday, August 01, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica will be looking to add to the medals table on today's third day of action inside the Olympic Stadium as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue on Sunday.
Women's triple jumpers Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams will contest the final slated to start at 8:15 pm here (6:15 am Jamaica time).
Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville will contest the semi-finals of the men's 100m starting at 7:15 pm here (5:15 am Jamaica time) hoping to advance to the final set for 9:50 pm (7:50 am Jamaica time).
A number of athletes could also book passage into their respective finals.
Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt and Shan Rowe will contest the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles starting at 9:05 pm, while the women's 100m hurdles semi-finals take place starting at 7:45 pm with Megan Tapper, Yanique Thompson ,and Britany Anderson seeking to advance.
— Ian Burnett
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy