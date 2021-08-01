Medal hunt continues as male sprinters take spotlight

TOKYO, Japan — Jamaica will be looking to add to the medals table on today's third day of action inside the Olympic Stadium as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue on Sunday.

Women's triple jumpers Shanieka Ricketts and Kimberly Williams will contest the final slated to start at 8:15 pm here (6:15 am Jamaica time).

Yohan Blake and Oblique Seville will contest the semi-finals of the men's 100m starting at 7:15 pm here (5:15 am Jamaica time) hoping to advance to the final set for 9:50 pm (7:50 am Jamaica time).

A number of athletes could also book passage into their respective finals.

Jaheel Hyde, Kemar Mowatt and Shan Rowe will contest the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles starting at 9:05 pm, while the women's 100m hurdles semi-finals take place starting at 7:45 pm with Megan Tapper, Yanique Thompson ,and Britany Anderson seeking to advance.

— Ian Burnett