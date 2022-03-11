Meet assistant trainer/ groom Richard 'Roy' Jones

Assistant trainer and groom Richard “Roy” Jones, over many years in the horse racing industry, has developed a cool and efficient manner while attending to horses under his care.

Jones a resident of the Caymanas area, and a lover of horses from an early age, decided in 1968 to become a groom even while possessing the unique height and size required to become a jockey.

He first went to the Eileen Cliggott Stables, taken there by his friend Hugh Bailey. Fascinated by the diverse activities and the knowledge of those around him, Jones started his journey as a groom.

Today, he is a leader in his chosen field and a senior operator at the Philip Feanny Stables.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE: (SRG)

RICHARD JONES (RJ)

SRG: Tell us about your journey?

RJ: My cousin Hugh Bailey brought me into racing in 1968 at Mrs Eileen Cliggott Stables. I am from Caymanas Bay and worked at Mrs Cliggott. I left Mrs Cliggott to work for Laurie Silvera, then left Silvera to work for Allan “Billy” Williams, left Williams to go to Ren Gonsalves, and then left Gonsalves to work for Philip Feanny in 1980. Since then I have been working at the Feanny Stables. While at Mrs Cliggott the first horse I looked after was Chanterelle, who did not win a race. At the Silvera Stables I never won any a race. However, when I went to Mr Williams, I did well. At Gonsalves I never won any race, but since I am at Mr Feanny, there is no complaint, and that is where I groomed the majority of my many winners since, and he treats me well and with respect.

SRG: What is the name of the first horse you won with after going to the stables of Feanny?

RJ: My first winner with Feanny was Endlessly. After Endlessly I got Bone Crusher and I did well with him. I then got Vestia and won quite a few races with her, some nice races too. I then started to look after Classique and did well with her.

SRG: Which is the best horse have you groomed?

RJ: The two best horses that I groomed are Classique and Vestia.

SRG: Which is the best horse have you seen run at Caymanas Park?

RJ: I have seen many good horses run at Caymanas. Among them were Precious Pearl and Drumbeat. Then came the great The Viceroy and a few others. Of course, you cannot leave out Eros and Royal Dad. For me, the two best would be The Viceroy and Royal Dad.

SRG: Who can you single out as the best trainer overall?

RJ: I have seen many good trainers in my time, but Mr Feanny is my choice. There were other outstanding trainers in Gonsalves, “Billy” Williams, Laurie Silvera, Laurie Hussey, and Eileen Cliggott, but for me, Mr Feanny tops the class. To end his interview, let me emphasize this point. It was Hugh Bailey who brought me into racing, but jockey, Donovan Lindo was the man who taught me how to groom horses and how to handle horses, and no matter where I go, I will never forget him.