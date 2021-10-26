Megan Tapper signs deal as TruSHAKE's brand ambassador

OLYMPIC Games bronze medallist Megan Tapper is the newest brand ambassador for TruSHAKE.

Tapper joins the pantheon of talented track stars and takes her place as the first woman to represent the brand.

TruSHAKE and Megan Tapper entered into a three-year mega contract that takes effect from October 2021 and runs through to September 2024.

“It means the world to me that I was chosen to represent the brand; it's a great partnership. TruSHAKE is a fairly new product [and I'm] looking forward to us growing together,” Tapper said.

TruSHAKE is Trade Winds Citrus Limited's locally manufactured, milk-based, nutrition shake developed for all ages and lifestyles.

Enjoyed as a quick and convenient meal replacement and packaged in a 250ml tetra pak, TruSHAKE boasts 24 key nutrients including nine grammes of protein — ideal for the rebuilding of athletes' muscles.

Tapper admits that TruSHAKE is also a great addition to her meal options. “Sometimes I do not feel like eating a heavy meal; it feels good to be able to have an affordable option that is healthy and tasty. At times, I feel like whenever I eat healthy I am sacrificing taste — but that's not the case with TruSHAKE. So, It's a great addition to my meal plan.”

Marketing manager of Trade Winds Citrus, Lauren Mahfood explains that, “not only is TruSHAKE good for professional sports stars, but it is intended to help Jamaicans embrace a healthy lifestyle at an affordable price”.

Mahfood believes that Tapper is a perfect fit for the brand. “Like most Jamaicans, we witnessed Megan's outstanding talent at the Olympics this year and we were extremely proud of her performance on the world stage.

“Her infectious energy and incredible character made it clear that she was an all-round winner — a perfect fit for the TruSHAKE brand,” said Mahfood.

Tapper, who is also a motivational speaker, uses her platform to inspire young girls and women to seize the moment and to dream big. She explained that she will use this opportunity to continue her work to motivate and encourage Jamaicans to eat and live healthily so that they can achieve their optimum physical goals.

As she prepares for the 2022 track season Tapper is confident she will once again be in medal contention for her favourite track event, the 100-metre hurdles.

“Megan is an incredible ambassador for Jamaica and a Jamaican brand. We look forward to seeing her compete locally and internationally, representing with passion and focus as always,” says Mahfood.