Megan Tapper signs with plant-based sports nutrition brand ATAQ

COSTA MESA, California — Megan Tapper, the first-ever Jamaican athlete to win an Olympic medal in the 100m hurdles, will partner with ATAQ, a California start-up for plant-based sports nutrition products.

Both parties agreed to engage, starting immediately, having all eyes set now on helping Tapper be at her absolute best at the World Athletics Championships coming up in Oregon in 2022.

Tapper started out as a gymnast, representing Jamaica as young as eight years old. As a teenager she switched to track and field and finished her junior/under-23 list of accomplishments as national collegiate champion and record holder before making it all the way to the semi-finals in the 2016 Olympics in London.

At 5' 1” she acknowledges that her size can be a disadvantage in clearing hurdles. However, she isn't fazed by it and focuses on advantages like being faster between each hurdle, defying the odds over and over again. Her latest and greatest achievement was the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 100m hurdles.

The athlete will now put her focus on the World Championships in 2022. To support her training, competition and recovery, Tapper has been using ATAQ's plant-based sports nutrition products since 2019 when ATAQ entered the Jamaican market.

“Competing at the highest possible levels, getting nutrition right can make all the difference. I've been using ATAQ's products for several years now and I feel a huge difference in my performance and recovery,” Tapper says.

Given her goals, every aspect of her training and nutrition will get perfected. “We are super-excited to have Megan be part of the ATAQ family. When you organically find someone that uses and believes so much in your products then that's the best position to be in and working together,” says Tammo Walter, co-founder and CEO of ATAQ.

“We are excited to not only help fuel her efforts and journey with our products but to get her insights, thoughts and feedback.”

As a road cycling enthusiast Walter himself is no stranger to the challenge of fuelling training and competition the right way. ATAQ was born out of his own need for clean, plant-based sports nutrition, providing healthy products specifically developed for athletes with high-performance goals. “Understanding the athlete's needs, demands, and challenges makes engaging with athletes like Megan crucial to provide effective products that athletes want to use. And that's what is most important to us,” adds Nikki Halbur, co-founder and COO.

When it comes to engaging with Olympic level athletes, Tapper is in good company. Julie Ertel (2000 Olympic silver medallist in water polo, USA triathlete and 2x PanAm gold medallist in individual triathlon) is a member and athletic advisor to ATAQ.

Ideated by athletes, formulated by food scientists, ATAQ is at the forefront of natural, plant-based sports nutrition products, using ingredient extracts clinically proven to optimise performance and improve recovery. Designed for the athlete who strives to achieve their peak and values health, ATAQ currently offers three product lines to support each exercise modality — pre-workout, intra-workout and post-workout (recovery).

In Jamaica, ATAQ products are exclusively distributed through Unwind Distributors and can be found across Jamaica in select supermarkets, pharmacies and health food stores.