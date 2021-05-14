Men's sprint relay squad gets another chance to secure berth at Olympics

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) has secured at least one international race for Jamaica's men's 4x100m relay squad as they hunt a secure spot at the Tokyo Olympics later this year.

The Jamaican quartet will race at a World Athletics Continental Tour track and field meet to be held at Prairie View, Houston, Texas, on May 25.

“So far Nigeria and Canada are down to compete in the race,” said JAAA General Secretary Marie Tavares. “But we understand that at least one other team will be involved.”

Jamaica is provisionally qualified in 11th position with the top 16 teams to be accepted into the relay pool at the Olympics. That qualifying time (38.15 seconds) was achieved in the semi-finals of the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, 2019.

The need for a race escalated after Jamaica was forced to withdraw from the IAAF World Relays which took place in Poland, last weekend.

The last time the squad worked together on the weekend, they posted a decent time of 38.33 seconds.