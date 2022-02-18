Middle-distance queen Goule-Toppin lowers 800m indoor record in France

Middle-distance queen Goule-Toppin lowers 800m indoor record in FranceFriday, February 18, 2022
J amaica 's middle-distance queen Natoya Goule-Toppin continued her outstanding indoor season form after lowering her national indoor record in the women's 800m at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at Arena Stade Couvert in France on Thursday, running 1:58.46 seconds to also improve on her world lead.
Goule-Toppin, who was winning the third-straight meet and is preparing for this weekend's Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham, England on Saturday, lowered her old personal best and national record of 1:59.19 minutes set in February 2019 in New York.
In France on Thursday, Goule-Toppin held off Uganda's Halimah Nakaayi who ran a national record 1:58.58 for second place, while Kenya's Eglay Nafuna Nalyanya was third in 2:00.26, also a personal best.
Goule-Topping, whose previous season's best was 1 59.62, was winning for third-straight meet and said after the race: “I am happy with the World lead and my personal best. I felt good during the race... It's my first time here in the stadium, I love it.”
Goule-Toppin is expected to face better competition on Saturday as she will line up against Olympic silver medallist and Diamond League champions Kelly Hodgkinson and Norwegian record-holder Hedda Hynne and Oceanian record-holder Catriona Bisset, who will be making her indoor debut.
