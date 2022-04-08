Miller time!

The defending champions Jamaica College (JC) knew that they would be in a dogfight with rivals Kingston College (KC) in their bid to retain the Mortimer Geddes trophy at the five-day ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletic Championships, long before it started on Tuesday at National Stadium in Kingston.

They also knew that they would have to pick up the points where they were expected to with the boys from North Street expected to be breathing down their necks, all five days.

One man that delivered when it mattered on day two of the championships when points were at stake was Mark Anthony Miller.

A favourite for the Class Two boys' 100m gold, Miller had to dig deep to win the event in a photo finish with Gary Card of Wolmer's Boys' as both athletes were timed at 10.76s. Jason Lewis of Camperdown High was third with 10.84s.

For Miller, the path to gold was not an easy one as it came with technical and mental challenges which he had to overcome.

“The season has been very rough mentally. I have been training, I have been putting in the work but mentally there were some doubts, but I had to fix that [to] come in clutch for my team and try and bring back this championship. You know we are the defending champions of ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs,” he said.

Miller explained the challenges that he had and how he was able to overcome them and deliver for his school.

“I did a lot of blocks, trying to work on my block starts. When I did the 400m I didn't get much block training, so I had to do a lot of block training and there were a lot of mental sessions trying to get my mind right.”

He was delighted to have crossed the line in first place on a dramatic night of 100m finals on the second day of the championships.

“It feels great, especially how I was able to get the points for my team, it feels good I feel very happy about it.”

Miller had to run on to win the gold which he snatched from his boyhood friend by fractions of a second.

“The last 10 metres I saw my good friend Gary Card a bit in front of me, so I had to try and lean forward to that line and try and get the gold. It's a very good feeling.”

With one gold medal safely stashed away in his trophy cabinet, Miller will now turn his attention to the 200m, where he will battle once again against his friend Gary Card.

— Dwayne Richards