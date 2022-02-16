Mixed fortunes

Arnett Gardens picked up their second win of the season when they clipped a new look Vere United 2-1 in the early game of the double-header in the Jamaica Premier League at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Monday.

In the feature game, Tivoli Gardens managed their third draw of the campaign when they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Montego Bay United.

Renaldo Cephas got the opener for Arnett Gardens in the 35th minute and then Marlon Allen doubled the lead for the “Junglists” in the 41st minute as Arnett led 2-0 at the break. Francois Swaby got the consolation goal for Vere in the second half.

Both goals came early in the feature game. Mobay United went ahead after only two minutes through Ewan Barton, but Tivoli's new hitman Warner Brown drew his team level in the 9th minute.

Arnett Gardens dominated the first half against a Vere United team that was missing seven of their regular starters and came close to going up when their Captain Romeo Guthrie hit the crossbar from just outside the box.

Cephas was a threat from minute one as the Vere defenders struggled to cope with his pace down the left flank.

It was no surprise when he opened the scoring for the Paul Davis-coached team and it was a goal that he won't soon forget.

He collected the ball deep on the left flank and cut his marker Kevin Graham inside and out and inside again, leaving him in knots, before curling the ball around a bunch of players and into the far corner of the goal.

Allen was brave in scoring the second, putting his body on the line as he reacted quickest to a loose ball to head home from close range.

Vere retuned a more confident and purposeful team in the second half and put in a much better shift while Arnett Gardens failed to match their intensity of the first half.

Vere were duly rewarded for their better second half when the veteran Swaby headed home in the 64th minute, but that would end the scoring in the contest.

Arnett are now up to eight points while Vere remain on three.

Tivoli have now racked up their third draw of the season as they had to come from behind to secure a point against Mobay United, who were collecting their fourth point of the season.

Mobay got off to the perfect start when a series of quick passes saw Barton steal a march in the Tivoli defence that was caught napping. The striker broke away from the chasing defenders and slipped the ball neatly into the corner of the goal, despite the best efforts of Nathaniel Francis in goal.

But the joy for Mobay United was short-lived as the red-hot Warner Brown headed home right sided free kick from Rodico Wellington to level the scores. There will be questions asked of the Mobay defending as Brown was allowed to run free and head the ball into the goal from about six yards without being challenged.

Not long after equalising, Brown had the opportunity to put his team in the lead when a shot from Kemar Flemmings came back off the crossbar and the ball fell at his feet, but instead of firing on target the striker tried control the ball allowing a recovering defender to clear to safety.

Wellington came close to scoring himself, but his free kick hit the crossbar and went behind with the debutant in the Mobay goal, Davonnie Burton, beaten all ends up.

Tivoli created a few more half chances in the second half, but were unable to find the winner as they remain rooted to the foot of the table with three points while Mobay remain one spot above them on four points.

— Dwayne Richards