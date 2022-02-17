Mixed practice results for four-man bobsliegh team

Jamaicans had mixed results as they started their preparation for the four-man bobsleigh event at the Winter Olympics with two official practice runs at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Beijing, China.

Fewer than 24 hours after their quest in the two-man event ended Tuesday morning (Jamaica time), they were back to work with the first two of six official practice runs.

The Jamaica two-man team of driver Shanwayne Stephens and brakeman Nimroy Turgott finished 30th in that event and were joined by Rolando Reid and Ashley Watson for the four-man event which they will contest for the first time since the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan.

In the first practice run the Jamaica team clocked 1:00.67 minutes to finish 24th of the 28 teams that took part, 1.61 seconds off the leaders.

Their second run was slower, 1:01.18 minutes for 28th position, all of 1.84 seconds off the leaders.

The third practice session was due to be run after late on Wednesday.

The four-man bobsleigh is the fourth and final event that Jamaica will take part in after the two-man event, the monobob and Alpine skiing.

