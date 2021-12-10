AFTER Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore was removed as Jamaica's senior men's football head coach, questions have been raised about the timing of the decision.

The final-round Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign is already past the halfway mark. The Reggae Boyz, who are languishing at sixth in the eight-team table, have seven points from eight matches, with only the top three countries assured of a place to the Qatar 2022 World Cup Finals. The fourth-placed team will be forced into a play-off for another spot.

Canada lead the regional qualifying table with 16 points, ahead of United States (15), Mexico (14), Panama (14) and Costa Rica (nine). Seventh-placed El Salvador have six points, while Honduras (three) are at the back of the pack. Each team is left to play six matches.

In a media release yesterday, the Michael Ricketts-led Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) announced the decision, adding that former national attacker Paul Hall, a former teammate of Whitmore, was elevated to the top coaching position.

Paul Hall, 49, served as Whitmore's assistant coach for the past several months. The Jamaica Observer has learnt that Assistant Coach Merron Gordon will keep his place.

“In my view the timing is all wrong,” sport administrator and football analyst Michael Hall (no relation to Paul) told the Observer yesterday.

“If the objective was to give another coach a chance to qualify the team, then Whitmore should have been relieved of his duties earlier, like after the 0-3 home defeat to Panama,” Hall continued.

Craig Butler, the agent and adopted father of Reggae Boy and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, told the Observer the move was way overdue.

“I think it should have been done a long time ago because Tappa made a lot of mistakes. We would have had a better chance,” he said.

“I also believe Tappa was not willing to take help and support. When you're a coach you need to leave the ego behind sometimes and take the help and support from the people around you,” Butler added.

The Jamaicans had an abysmal start to the final round, gathering only one point from their opening four matches, including losses away to Mexico (1-2); at home to Panama (0-3); and away to the United States (0-2).

However, a 0-0 result versus visitors Canada and a two-nil win in Honduras revived their hopes. And though their qualifying chances were dented in 1-1 results to both El Salvador and United States last month, it meant they had picked up six points from four outings. The four-match unbeaten run gave reason for some to believe the Boyz were beginning to gel.

But just after the USA contest, the JFF technical committee, which is chaired by Rudolph Speid, voted in favour of relieving Whitmore as head coach.

And yesterday, some members of the JFF board of directors were said to have been caught off guard when news broke that Whitmore was no longer the man to lead the Boyz qualifying campaign.

“The executive took a decision based on the recommendation [of the technical committee] and the board was duly advised,” Ricketts, who was openly disappointed when Whitmore's Boyz were knocked out at the quarter-finals of last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup by hosts USA, said yesterday.

“We advised Coach Whitmore verbally and he, of course, would have got an official document,” the JFF president added.

The JFF board is scheduled to meet December 18 at which point the decision is expected to be ratified.

Ricketts insisted that Paul Hall is the man for the job.

“I'm confident in him doing well, otherwise we wouldn't have given him this opportunity. When we look at his CV (curriculum vitae) we were impressed and in the interview he was very positive,” he said.

“He is confident he can contribute, and with the quality players he has he thinks he could do well. He was only disappointed he would be replacing Whitmore, who is someone be believes to be his friend,” Ricketts told the Observer.

Paul Hall, former striker Deon Burton and ex-midfielder Fitzroy Simpson were the first English-bred Jamaican players to join Coach Rene Simoes' squad in the build-up to country's successful France 1998 World Cup qualifying campaign.

After an extensive club career, highlighted by stints at Portsmouth and Rushden and Diamonds, Hall transitioned into coaching. He is the lead coach for Queens Park Rangers Under-23 team. He has a Premier League diploma in coaching development and Uefa 'B' Level 3 and Uefa 'A' coaching certification.

“As it stands Paul Hall is being asked to do the impossible... as our chances of qualifying have already been relegated to the dreaded 'mathematical possibility' category. All I can do is say a massive thank you to 'Tappa' for his service to the sport, and wish the incoming coach all the best,” said Michael Hall.

Butler reasoned that the new head coach can at least lay a platform for the future.

“I hope the best for Paul Hall — anywhere from here is up. The worst that could happen is that it could be a good preparation for the future,” he said.

Butler added: “For Tappa, I wish him well and I'm grateful for all he has done for our country.”

The 49-year-old Whitmore, who served four spells as Jamaica's senior men's coach, is a former midfield standout and one of Jamaica's star players at the '98 World Cup.

He coached Jamaica to the final of the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup. He was also the man in charge when the Reggae Boyz were eliminated at the semi-finals of the 2019 Gold Cup. When Whitmore guided Jamaica to the 2010 Caribbean Cup title, he became the first person to lift the trophy as player and coach.