MoBay United's goal leak worries TD Hill

Montego Bay United's new Technical Director Ricky Hill is not a happy man.

He has seen his team leak seven goals in their last two losses, which came on either side of their lone win in the Jamaica Premier League.

Hill, who is getting his feet wet in Jamaica's top flight, has seen his team drenched with goals, mainly because of poor defending.

He had been hopeful for the first few minutes of the game against Mount Pleasant FA, but once they conceded, things went to pieces.

“We had a fairly good start for the first 10 minutes. I was very happy with the way we were in terms of our organisation as a team and the way we were working collectively. We looked slightly threatening, so I was hoping we would grow into the game.

“But you can't legislate for the wonderful first goal that Mount Pleasant scored. I had to clap on the sideline, it was a very nice goal.

“But once that goal goes in, we have to revert to getting our team organised, try to feel our way back into the game. Instead of that, we then transpired to get ourselves away from people, separate from people, the distance was too great and we looked as if we were scrambling everywhere.

“During that period of time, they score two soft goals, maybe three soft goals,” Hill bemoaned.

Hill believes that his players gifted the opposition three of the four goals they scored.

“Outside of the first goal, I am disappointed with the rest of the three goals that Mount Pleasant scored. I think we should have done better defensively for sure, but having said that, they come in at 4-nil and I feared the worst; it could be eight, it could be 10,” noted the Englishman.

Hill however recognised an improved second-half performance from his players, which, admittedly, came too late.

“Credit to the guys for the second-half performance where they focused, but by then the damage was done. It was too late. You are doing your job after the horse has bolted through the gate.

“Even at one nil, it's not terminal, two nil is not terminal, but when you start going three and four then it's goodnight,” he stated.

Hill insists that he needs more from his backline to keep the team in games, if they are to add to the three points they have gained so far this season.

“Unfortunately, they are not giving me, the goalie included and the back four, the foundation that we need to stay in games for long enough against good teams and then grow into that, to give yourself a little bit more chance.”

Hill will be hoping for a better result when they take on Tivoli Gardens in the final game of match week five on Monday.

— Dwayne Richards