Molynes, Arnett end all square in JPL clash

Molynes United's hunt for a win in the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season continues, as they had to come from behind to earn a 1-1 stalemate with Arnett Gardens at The University of the West Indies (UWI)/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

A 19th-minute own goal by Molynes player Akeem Stewart gave Arnett Gardens the lead, but Captain Nicholas Nelson (67th) ensured his team ended with a share of the spoils.

With the point, Arnett Gardens moved to ninth on four points, while Molynes United inched up to 10th on three points.

Both will have to come better in their remaining games if they intend to get in contention to take top honours for this JPL season, powered by Digicel.

It was a frantic start by Molynes United, who wasted little time going at an unsettled Arnett Gardens defence, they fired off four warning shots in quick succession to signal their intent.

The momentum gradually shifted to Arnett Gardens, who should have had the opener in the 10th minute. But Hardley Barnes couldn't get the final touch in after Renaldo Cephas did well to dismiss a defender and drive a hard, low effort across the face of goal.

However, the 'Junglists' did take the lead nine minutes later when the slippery Cephas burst between two defenders and got a shot off which was blocked by the advancing Leon Taylor in goal for Molynes, but the rebound came off a hapless Akeem Stewart and into the net.

From there, Arnett Gardens grasped the ascendancy with a high attacking line as they probed for a two-goal cushion, but to no avail.

In fact, their next best effort on goal came in the 44th minute when Barnes rifled a right-footed shot from outside the 18-yard box, which was parried on to the crossbar by Taylor.

Both teams were more purposeful on the resumption with Molynes again starting on the front foot, and asking questions of Arnett Gardens custodian Amal Knight.

Nelson, who was brought down at the edge of the 18-yard box, dusted himself off to take the resulting free kick, but Knight proved equal to the task, tipping over the crossbar.

At the other end of the park, Cephas led another Arnett Gardens break and, like he did in the first half, played a hard, low cross in for Barnes, who failed to get the decisive touch.

On the hour mark, the menacing Nelson latched on to a long pass deep in the attacking third and got off a stinging effort which was again kept out by Knight.

So powerful was the shot that Knight left the field shortly after with a suspected broken finger.

Molynes United sensed an opportunity and applied consistent pressure which inevitably brought about the equaliser.

Replacement goalkeeper Shaquan Davis failed to gather a cross from substitute Kemar Reid cleanly and Nelson was on hand to slot home the rebound.

The Anthony Patrick-coached Molynes camped out in Arnett Gardens quarters in the hunt for the winner, but found the opposing defenders in defiant mode.

And Arnett Gardens had one final attempt to steal all three points when Cephas outmanoeuvred four defenders and played a cross to Steve Clarke in front of goal. However, Clarke rushed a weak effort which was comfortably accepted by Taylor, who got down well to his right.

TEAMS: Molynes United — Leon Taylor, Ackeem Stewart (Kemar Reid 60th), Sergini Frankson, Damion Thomas, Kemar Seivwright, Jevaughn Brown, Akeem Brown, Tyrese Wynter, Fakibi Farquharson (Rashawn Livingston 86th), Nicholas Nelson, Marvin Emmanuel (Jeremy Nelson 60th)

Subs not used: Keith Wright, Malika Cocking, Orane Ferguson, Ricardo Phipps, Dawyne Smith, Dillon McEnnis

Booked: Stewart (12th)

Arnett Gardens — Amal Knight (Shaquan Davis 63rd), Oshane Roberts, Ezran Simpson Jr (Oneil Anderson 34th), Marlon Marvin, Hardley Barnes (Shadane Lopez 70th), Romeo Guthrie (Kemoy Slowley 90th), Luca Kung (Nathan Thomas 70th), Jonoy Cunningham, Earl Simpson, Renaldo Cephas, Steve Clarke

Subs not used: Shemar Boothe, Rayahno Thompson, Deshawn Bernard, Rushike Kelson

Booked: Cephas (37th), Anderson (56th), Cunningham (87th)

Referee: Kevin Morrison

Assistant referees: Richard Washington, Jermaine Yee Sing

Fourth official: Doyen Tummings

Match Commissary: Martin Lyn