Molynes, Mount Pleasant share spoils in pulsating clash

Molynes United and Mount Pleasant FA played out a pulsating 2-2 draw in their Jamaica Premier League (JPL) contest at The University of the West Indies - Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Molynes United took the lead through Man-of-the-Match Nicholas Nelson in the fourth minute of play, only to be pegged back two minutes in the second half when Kesslon Hall levelled for Mount Pleasant.

Just three minutes later Liston James powered Mount Pleasant into the lead. The St Ann-based team appeared to be on the way to its second win of the season, before Sergini Frankson stole a point for Molynes late in the game.

Alwayne Harvey was the first player in the game to get a shot on target, his low strike turned just outside around the corner by an alert Roje Williams in the Molynes United goal.

Nelson, who missed the first game of the season for Molynes, tucked home from close range. The goal came when Osani Ricketts failed to clear his lines after a Sergini Frankson cross was flicked on by Jeremy Nelson, brother of Nicholas.

Bouyed by the early goal and no doubt the presence of new Head Coach Anthony Patrick, Molynes continued to press their opponents in search of a second. Wilson stung the palms of Mount Pleasant goalkeeper David Swaby as his team grew in confidence.

Francois Swaby should have done better with a Latroy Laing cross, but he failed to make contact with the ball as it swung across the face of goal with him perfectly positioned to score.

Whatever was said at half-time by Walter Downes, who was officially in charge of Mount Pleasant for the first time this season, appeared to work. Mount Pleasant reported for the second half a much better team.

A cross from Laing was headed on target by McCalla and after the ball squirmed through the legs of Williams, Hall was on hand to poke the ball into the goal from the goal line – just two minutes after the restart.

James then headed his team in front, soon after, when he ghosted into the box unmarked to pounce on a cross from Swaby, following a give-and-go between the two.

Hall had the chance to kill the game off, but failed to execute a lob over the advancing Williams following a long ball out of defence.

Then just three minutes from time, Frankson, who was unmarked on the far side of a box on a corner kick, was able to side-foot home, after a flick on from Nicholas Nelson at the near post, to earn his team a precious point.

— Dwayne Richards