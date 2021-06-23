Molynes not writing off going after championship glory

Molynes United are one of the teams that will definitely benefit from the position taken by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) that no team will be relegated from the country's top flight football for the next two seasons.

Molynes were languishing just above the relegation zone when the 2019-2020 season was abandoned, with financial issues being a major part of their dramatic collapse after a brilliant start to their Premier League debut season.

The next two seasons will offer stability from a football and financial perspective with lots more money being pumped into the league and Molynes United are hoping to take full advantage of that, according to Head Coach Calvert Fitzgerald.

“The main objective is to really get a team gel together that can compete for many seasons to come,” said the head coach who took over after the 2019-2020 season had literally fallen of a precipice.

Fitzgerald admitted that different teams will have different objectives for this shortened season, based on where they are in their own specific cycles.

“Based on the sounds on the ground you know that some teams are using it as an opportunity to claim a Premier League title, while some teams will be using it as an opportunity to groom some young players and to build a strong squad for the future, so it's a two-fold thing,” he said.

But for the experienced coach, this season is about preparing players to achieve their maximum potential.

“Everybody has their different aims and goals and define success in different ways. I define success in getting these players to play at their best possible potential. Outside of that it would be the icing on the cake [to win].

“But if I can get these players really achieving their potential, they might be able to get a contract to better their families, because most of them are from humble beginnings. So, if you can get them out there, that is more important, but winning the league would be very good as well,” Fitzgerald admitted.

This season is more of a sprint with just one round to play, instead of the usual marathon that normally includes three rounds before the knockout phase and so Fitzgerald has highlighted the top six games as the key to success this term.

“If you win the first six games, you are going to automatically fall into the top six, so that means you will have a chance. You have to be in the top six to have a chance to win the league. So that's how important that that would be.”

While understanding the full capabilities of his squad, Fitzgerald, who is still searching for his first championship medal as a top flight coach, is not ruling out going after glory.

“Every coach wants to win, so if you get an opportunity to, you are going to take it,” he said.

Molynes United famously won their first six games in their debut season in the and will be hoping for a repeat of that performance to ensure play-off football in September.

They will open their season against Vere United who were at the foot of the table when football was halted on the island last year. That game will be played on Monday, June 28, starting at 1:00 pm.