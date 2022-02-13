Molynes register shock 2-0 win over Waterhouse

AFTER initially struggling to find their footing, Molynes United stunned Waterhouse Football Club 2-0 to register their first win of the 2022 Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, while Portmore United and Humble Lions played out a 1-1 stalemate at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Saturday.

A breathtaking strike from Captain Nicholas Nelson (66th minute) and the other from Trevante Stewart (75th) knocked the proverbial wind from beneath Waterhouse's sail, as the defeat not only ended their unbeaten run but also knocked them from the top of the standing.

With the win, Molynes United climbed from the bottom of the table up to eighth on four points while Waterhouse slipped to second on 12 points, same as new leaders Mount Pleasant FA who could advance further with victory over Dunbeholden FC Sunday.

Meanwhile Humble Lions, who are still hunting their first win of the season, came from behind to steal a point from a hapless Portmore United who themselves are still struggling to get going this season.

Former champions Arnett Gardens' stalwart Vishinul Harris grabbed the Humble Lions equaliser in the 86th minute after St Lucian Javick McFarlane gave Portmore United a 77th-minute lead.

The point saw the Andrew Price-coached, Clarendon-based outfit inching up to 11th on three points while Lenworth Hyde's Portmore United remain seventh on five points.

In the curtain-raiser Molynes United started with some degree of purpose as they took Waterhouse's high defensive line to task with some floating passes over the top but failed to make it count in the final third.

Rashawn Livingston and Nelson, in particular, were guilty of being wasteful when they had Waterhouse against the ropes.

Nelson had a grand opportunity to break the deadlock in the 32nd minute when he skipped by a defender's opening space for what should have been a comfortable finish deep inside the 18-yard box, but the former Hydel striker lacked composure and rifled his right-footer over the crossbar.

Fortunately for him and his team, Waterhouse were a shadow of their usual clinical selves as they, too, were found wanting in the final third though they were denied by good glove work from Molynes custodian Peter Harrison a few times in the goalless first half.

Nelson continued to prove a menace to Waterhouse's backline on the resumption but when he inevitably found the go-ahead goal six minutes past the hour mark there was nothing the defenders or goalkeeper Zemioy Nash could do about it.

The talismanic captain released a freakish right-footed effort, from well over 35 yards out, that beat Nash all ends up to register his third goal of the season.

And before Waterhouse could muster a proper attack Molynes extended the lead when Stewart shook his marker and rifled a right-footer past Nash at his near post.

With their Drewsland-based opponents now pushing even higher in an attempt to maximise their attacking thrust the 21-year-old Stewart was left to have a field day with Nash at his mercy in the latter stages, and with better luck — and, by extension, finishing — he could have propelled Molynes to a wider margin of victory.

In his first break in the 80th minute Stewart's right-footed drive along the turf came back off the upright, and in the second a few minutes later he bettered Nash in a one-on-one situation but somehow hit his effort on the outstretched leg of the custodian.

At the other end, substitute Andre Moulton tried to pull one back for Waterhouse from a distance but Harrison was not to be beaten as he pushed the effort over the crossbar to keep his clean sheet intact.

Much like the first game, Humble Lion and Portmore United played out a goalless first half in what was a fairly lacklustre encounter.

In fact, it wasn't until some time after the hour mark that the contest started to show any signs of life.

At that point Humble Lion's Captain Andrew Vanzie fired a free kick from just over 20 yards out that drew a tidy save from Portmore's goaltender Benjamin Williams who got down well to his right to parry.

Portmore United later broke the deadlock when a good build-up paved the way for substitute Leonardo Jibbison to play a pass across goal for McFarlane to tap in from close range.

However, with a late burst of intent where another of Vanzie's well-taken free kicks was again kept out by Williams, Humble Lions eventually came up trumps close to end.

Xavian Virgo's weighted corner from the right was headed on by substitute Andre Clennon for Harris, who was well positioned in the six-yard box, to apply an acrobatic finish.

Jibbison should have won it for Portmore United on the final play after he broke away from Humble Lions' defence but dragged his effort wide of the right upright in a one-on-one situation with Dennis Taylor in time added.

Taylor, who hurt himself during that play, left the field on a stretcher and was later rushed to the hospital for what is suspected to be a cracked rib.

— Sherdon Cowan