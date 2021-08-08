Molynes steal late winner against Humble Lions

A well-taken free-kick by c aptain Nicholas Nelson on the stroke of full time, handed Molynes United their first win of the truncated Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, as they clipped Humble Lions 1-0 at the UWI Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Nelson's solitary, 90th-minute strike was his fourth of the season, powered by Digicel.

With the win, Molynes United moved up to ninth on six points and are now a mere two points off play-off contention with only four matches to go.

Meanwhile Humble Lions, who secured their-first win of the season last week, are still at the foot of the standing on three points.

Humble Lions, with the addition of former Reggae Boy international Je-Vaughn Watson, started spiritedly as the instrumental player marshalled proceedings in the middle of the park.

The Clarendon-based outfit, playing a high line, camped out in Molynes United's quarters and created a few openings, but their hunt for the go-ahead goal proved futile at that point.

That initially forced Molynes United to play on the counter in order to get players forward, but once they found their footing they threw some weight in attack as if to remind the opponents of their capabilites.

Still, neither team was able to separate themselves in what eventually ended as a goalless first half.

Molynes United came out more purposefully on the resumption and could have broken the deadlock three minutes in, as Fakibi Farquharson had time and space at the top of the 18-yard box but skied his left-footed effort.

Farquharson was at it again a minute later, this time his effort taking a deflection but not enough to elude Dennis Taylor in goal for Humble Lions.

Molynes United enjoyed a good passage of play at that point and found some openings, but lacked composure in front of goal.

As the clock wound down, Humble Lions' fitness issues were exposed as they took a defensive posture, and while Molynes were unable break them down, they did continue to cause some problems.

In fact, a tame effort by substitute Rashawn Livingston from a distance forced Taylor to get low to his right to parry.

And just when it seemed like the teams were going to share the spoils, Nelson converted a beautiful free kick from about 25 yards out to steal the points.