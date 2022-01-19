Mona booted from Walker Cup for using ineligible players

Mona booted from Walker Cup for using ineligible playersWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
Mona High will have to wait for their first appearance in a major Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) football final after they were forced to forfeit their place in the Walker Cup after they were found to have used two ineligible players in the semi-final win over Kingston Technical at Stadium East last week.
Mona High had won the game 5-0 and appeared to have booked the place in Saturday's final which would have been their first ever.
It was, however, found out they had used two players — Carlton Brown and Ronaldo Jones — who were both sent off in their Manning Cup Group One quarter-final encounter against St Andrew Technical at Ashenheim Stadium at Jamaica College on December 17, 2021.
Brown received a red card from referee Oshane Nation in the 63rd minute and 14 minutes later Jones picked up his second yellow card of the game and was dismissed from the game.
Under ISSA rules, red cards from one competition are carried over into another, except for the Olivier Shield.
When contacted, Mona High's Technical Director Craig Butler declined to comment.
Mona High is the third school in the Manning Cup to be sanctioned for using ineligible players after Camperdown High and Tivoli Gardens both suffered the same fate in December at the end of the first round.
— Paul Reid
