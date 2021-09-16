Money Monster pays dividends in Kenneth Mattis Memorial feature

Money Monster, bred, owned, and trained by Fitzroy Glispie and ridden by jockey Omar Walker, easily brushed aside rivals to win the $1-million Kenneth Mattis, OD Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

The four-year-old bay gelding Money Monster, in what was clearly his best performance in his 21-race career, circled horses at the top of the lane and went on to win the three-year-old and upward Overnight Allowance event by a powerful 2 ¼ lengths. Money Monster clocked 1:54.4 minutes for the nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) event.

Always prominent from the start, Money Monster settled into fourth place behind Roy Rogers (Nicholas Hibbert up), Legality (Shane Ellis astride), and Let Him Fly (Chris Mamdeen aboard) going around the clubhouse turn and onto the backstretch.

Money Monster maintained his gallop well down the backstretch until leaving the half-mile, when Walker sent him in chase of leader Roy Rogers and Let Him Fly. Money Monster hit the front full of running at the top of the lane and never looked back as he cruised home under the hand ride in the end.

Roy Rogers held on for second money in the end with Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas up) getting third place in the end.

Meanwhile, trainer Lawrence Freemantle and jockey Oshane Nugent were the standouts on the day, with two winners each on the 10-race programme.

Nugent won aboard Primal Fear for trainer Alford Brown in the fourth race and Nakamura for Freemantle in the ninth race. Freemantle had earlier saddled 37-1 long shot Lion Talk (Shane Richardson up) in the eighth race for his double.

Racing continues on Saturday.