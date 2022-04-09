Monster throw gives Shaw record, discus gold

EDWIN Allen's Dionjah Shaw smashed the Girls' Class Three discus throw record after unleashing a monster 45.94m, erasing the previous mark of 42.47m set three years ago by Holmwood Technical's Cedricka Williams on Friday's fourth day of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

All four legal marks from Shaw, who was second in the event last year, were over the previous record (43.45m) which she shattered on her first attempt, improving to 43.51m in the third round before getting 45.94 and securing a 44.33m mark in the fifth round.

Rehana Biggs of St Jago High, who was fourth last year, was second with 42.03m, and Clarendon College's Marla-Kay Lampart took the bronze medal with 39.80m.

Ahshareah Enoe of Edwin Allen High became the second Grenadian to win at least one gold medal at the championships, joining St Jago's Jamora Alves who won the Class One discus and javelin events when she won the Class One high jump with a clearance of 1.76m, the same as Wolmer's Girls' Malaika Cunningham.

Enoe had one less failure than the Jamaican, taking two tries to get over 1.76m while Cunningham used all three tries as both failed at 1.79m.

Edwin Allen's Serena Cole won her second title of the championships, taking the triple jump Open with 12.51m after winning the Class One long jump earlier.

St Jago High's Jade-Ann Dawkins was second with 12.39m and Hydel's Shericka Christie was third with 12.30m.

Excelsior High's Najhada Seymoure avenged her loss in the Class Three discus throw last year by beating Shamoyea Morris of Edwin Allen in the Class Two decider, upgrading her bronze medal to gold with a throw of 45.14m.

Seymoure, who finished behind two Edwin Allen athletes last year, snatched the gold in the final round ahead of Morris who led from the start and finished second with 43.49m, with Camperdown's shot put champion Victoria Christie in third place with 43.09m.

Morris led with 41.03m in the first round but Clarendon College's Athilia Pryce took over the lead in the third round with 40.84m before the intensity rose several degrees in the second round with a series of big throws.

Morris took over the lead with 43.49 in the fourth round and Christie took over second with 43.09m in the fifth before Seymoure produced the throw of the day in the final round.

Hydel High's Zavien Bernard easily won the Class Four high jump title on Friday's penultimate day, clearing 1.64m.

Bernard, who failed to tie the meet record 1.67m set in 2012 by Shian Salmon, had one blemish on her card as it took two attempts to clear the second height of 1.50m, but she steadied herself to get the victory.

Her teammate Kaira Wright won the silver medal with 1.55m as St Jago High's Alexia Williams was third with 1.50m.

Defending champion Shemonique Hazle of Hydel High and bronze medallist Shelley-Ann Taylor of Excelsior High are expected to battle for the girls' Class Three long jump on the final day.

— Paul Reid