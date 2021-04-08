Moore joins top American Coach Lance Brauman's Pure Athletics Club

Promising Jamaican sprinter Ashanti Moore left the island on Tuesday, where she will join up with the Lance Brauman Pure Athletics Club.

Plans are also afoot for the former Hydel High School star to attend Lake-Sumter State College in central Florida next term, impeccable Jamaica Observer sources revealed.

Moore, who turned 20-year-old last November, won the Class One sprint double at the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships in 2019, capturing the 100m in an impressive 11.17 seconds and the 200m in 23.26 seconds as an 18-year-old.

The renowned American Coach Brauman guided the careers of Jamaica's Olympic champion Veronica Campbell-Brown and American greats Tyson Gay and Tori Bowie.

Yesterday, Moore, who recently signed with sportswear giant Adidas, was introduced to current stars Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas and American Noah Lyles, along with Kelly-Ann Baptiste of Trinidad and Tobago, a group that is expected to provide that important transition for her.

Last month 400m world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk joined the Lance Brauman group.

The Observer has learnt that Moore will be managed by Cubie Seegobin who guides the careers of Yohan Blake, Warren Weir, Danielle Williams, Demish Gaye, young Shiann Salmon, Ronda Whyte, and Anastassia LeRoy.

Moore has a 100m personal best of 11.17 seconds (1.0 m/s) set in 2019 and 23.24 seconds (-0.0 m/s) established in March 2021.

She opened her season with victory in the 100m in 11.61 seconds and lowered that to 11.59 seconds on March 20.

— Howard Walker