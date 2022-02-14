More help needed!

WHILE welcoming a significant $10-million contribution from Minister of Sport Olivia Grange, Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) General Secretary Dalton Wint says much more is needed to offset the expenses of the Reggae Girlz' World Cup qualifying campaign.

According to Wint, the federation is looking at a budget of approximately US$300,000 just for the Girlz' first two games against Bermuda and Grenada and, as such, is appealing to corporate companies and Jamaicans at large to throw some financial support behind the team.

The Girlz, who became the first Caribbean team to qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2019, are set to kick off their hunt for a second-consecutive appearance at the global showpiece in Australia and New Zealand next year. They have a home qualifier against Bermuda on Thursday before going on the road to face Grenada three days later.

Members of the team are scheduled to arrive in the island on Monday.

Grange, in answering the federation's cry for assistance, made the $10-million contribution through the Sports Development Foundation (SDF) to underwrite most of the cost of a Caribbean Airlines charter flight for that trip to Grenada.

“We will always be proud of the Reggae Girlz for that historic qualification for the Fifa Women's World Cup in 2019. We assisted their 2019 World Cup campaign to the tune of $20.1 million and will continue to play our part in whatever way we can to ensure that they are back at the finals in 2023,” said Grange in a release announcing her support.

The Girlz are also scheduled to visit Cayman Islands on April 9 before completing the first phase of the Concacaf qualifiers at home to the Dominican Republic on April 12.

After first-phase action 30 nations, placed in six groups of five, will battle for six spots in the second phase, with the winner of each advancing to the final competition. The USA and Canada, the top-seeded teams, earned byes to the eight-team tournament.

“When we look at what is to come, the support is greatly needed. We will be spending nearly US$300,000 just for these two [Bermuda and Grenada] games alone. So, the $10 million is a welcome addition to our financial situation and we would like to thank the minister for this,” Wint told the Jamaica Observer.

“Because, as you know, we have spent millions on the (Reggae Boyz) programme so far, so this contribution is very good for us and it comes at a good time, although in the scheme of things it is a drop in the bucket. But, of course, we greatly appreciate it,” he added.

Though the flight to Grenada has been secured, Wint explained that other cost measures include, getting players – most of whom ply their trade in Europe – to and from their respective base for each window, match fees and per diem, among other things.

On that note, he is hoping Jamaicans locally and abroad will respond to the cry for help and rally around the Girlz on their journey.

“A lot more is needed but we are hoping to ignite the hearts of Jamaicans to come and support the Girlz. The response has not been what we expected but we are hopeful that will change shortly,” Wint said.

“We are out there looking support for the Girlz. They need it and in fact, they deserve such support. We appreciate what was done when the Girlz qualified for the World Cup for the first time in our history and if our people really appreciate that, then I am hoping they will pull out all the stops to give the support to the Girlz,” he opined.

Until then, Wint says the federation will continue to do all in its power to ensure the squad of largely overseas-born and -raised players are comfortable while representing the country.

He also alluded to the Government's approval of 2,500 fully vaccinated fans in the National Stadium for the Bermuda encounter as a positive start.

“We are out there looking because we have a very good crop of girls and we want to put the necessary things in place to make them as comfortable as we possibly can so that they can qualify for the World Cup. So we need not only the Government, but also corporate Jamaica to come on board and give some support to the programme,” he ended.