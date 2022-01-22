More venues coming for JPL, say organisers

Organisers of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL), the Professional Football of Jamaica Limited (PFOJ), say additional venues could be used for this season.

The competition, which got underway with the first round between Sunday and Tuesday, will see games being played on the artificial surface at the Jamaica Football Federation/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence until the other venues under consideration were approved, a virtual press conference of the launch was told on Tuesday.

The league is scheduled to run for six months and end in June, but for at least until the middle of February, fans will be unable to attend games due to protocols that were agreed between the league and the Jamaican Government, said PFOJ Director Donovan White.

It is said that two other venues — National Stadium and Stadium East field — have been approved. It was also announced that the process for approval of two venues outside of Kingston — Drax Hall in St Ann and the Montego Bay Sports Complex in St James — were also underway.

White said if approval for fans was given later in the season, access would only be given to fully vaccinated individuals in keeping with the mandate of the competition that everyone from players, technical staff, officials and even volunteers had to be vaccinated.

The 12 competiting teams will play twice as many games as last season with 140 games down to be contested.

This season teams will play two rounds of 11 games each after which the top six teams will advance to the play-offs; the top two teams will get byes into the semi-finals with third place to sixth places teams playing off for the other two semi-final spots.

— Paul Reid