Morgan hat-trick spurs Tivoli past Humble Lion in 7-goal thriller

Tivoli Gardens' Horatio Morgan entered yesterday's contest against Humble Lion without a goal, and, by extension, a shot on target in the Digicel-powered Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season.

But by the end of the seven-goal thriller, which ended 4-3 in favour of the west Kingston-based side, the 22-year-old joined the race for the golden boot after becoming the season's first hat-trick hero.

Morgan scored all three goals in the first half (5th, 30th, and 40th minutes), while the club's leading scorer Devroy Grey made it four in the season with an 85th-minute strike.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Lewin with a brace in the (45+4 and 90+3) and Andre Clennon (63rd) ensured that the Clarendon-based Humble Lion ended the season on a fighting note.

With the win, Tivoli Gardens leapt from seventh to second on 16 points, same as leaders Waterhouse, who hold a slightly better goal difference with one round of games to play in the first phase.

Earlier, Dunbeholden FC (14 points) inched past Portmore United to occupy the final play-off spot, after playing out a 1-1 stalemate with eighth-placed Arnett Gardens (eight points) in the curtain-raiser.

Dawyne Smith (51st) fired Dunbeholden in front, but Steve Clarke (73rd) earned Arnett Gardens a share of the spoils.

In the feature contest, it was a frantic start by Tivoli Gardens, as Morgan scored an acrobatic go-ahead goal after the ball popped up from Anthony Nelson.

Humble Lions came close to pulling level in the 28th minute when Clennon flicked a loose ball toward goal, which had custodian Davin Watkins beaten, but Shavar Campbell was on hand to clear off the goal line.

On the half-hour mark, Morgan completed the brace when he rose above Mark Rodney to expertly head home a weighted free kick from Kemar Flemmings.

And the hat-trick was complete 10 minute later when Morgan picked up a pass from Romaine Bowers and made no mistakes with a delightful curling right-footed effort from just outside the 18-yard box.

Just when it seemed as if Tivoli Gardens was heading to the break with a comfortable lead, Lewin spoiled the party with an easy tap in from Gregory Lewis's corner in time added to make it 3-1 at the break.

Humble Lions came out more purposeful on the resumption and almost reduced the deficit seven minutes in when Je-Vaughn Watson floated in a long pass from the middle of the park for Clennon, whose header was well kept out by Watkins diving low to his weaker left side.

Five minute later, Morgan had an opportunity to score a fourth, as he was left unmarked at the far post, but was hesitant in getting the shot off and the final effort was later charged down by a recovering defender.

Things became interesting three-minute past the hour mark when Lewin darted by two defenders and played a pass across the box for Clennon to tap in at the far post to make it 3-2 at that point.

However, Morgan came close to restoring the two-goal cushion with a well executed free kick from approximately 20 yards out, but Petrie got up well to tip over the crossbar.

The custodian later went from hero to culprit in the latter stages of the contest as his tame pass out ended up in Grey's possession and the striker made no mistakes with a tidy left-footed finish.

There was some late drama when Lewis played a beautiful left-footed pass deep inside the 18-yard box for an unmarked Lewin to easily fire in from close range, again in time added. But too late was the cry for the Clarendon outfit, which ends the season at the foot of the 11-team standing on six points.

Teams: Tivoli Gardens — Davin Watkins, Tkiven Garnett, Barrington Pryce, Kemar Flemmings, Horatio Morgan (Rodico Wellington 86th), Shavar Campbell, Devroy Grey (Trayvon Reid 90th), Rushane Thompson (Justin Dunn 80th), Anthony Nelson (Dasha Satchwell 90th), Odean Pennycooke, Romaine Bowers (Jermaine Johnson 90th)

Subs not used: Nicholas Clarke, Davion Garrison, Trevaune McKain, Asperellia Alexander, Earon Elliott

Booked: Garnett (26th), Pryce (42nd)

Humble Lion — Keneil Petrie, Shemar Rhoden, Gregory Lewis, Suege Graham (Romoy Parkins 83rd), Je-Vaughn Watson, Andrew Vanzie, Mark Rodney (Levaughn Williams 39th), Lorenzo Lewin, Shamarie Dallas (Gregory Morgan 83rd), Andre Clennon, Afiba Chambers (Fabian Pascoe 90+2)

Subs not used: None

Booked: Lewis (32nd), Chambers (85th)

Referee: Steffon Dewar

Assistant referees: Richard Washington, Melvin Reid

Fourth official: Neressa Goldson

Match commissary: Garfield McDonald