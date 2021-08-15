Morris-Newnham team in 10-stroke lead in Four-Ball golf trials

The day-one leading team in the JGA Four-Ball Golf trials of Sean Morris and Dr Mark Newnham posted another score of six under par 66 on top of its day one 66 for a combined total of 12 under par 132 over two days at the Caymanas Golf Club in St Catherine yesterday.

Their scorecard showed three birdies and one bogey on the front nine for two under par 34. They had an even better back nine of four under par 32. That included four birdies on holes number 10, 12, 15, and 17.

At the end of two days, the Morris/Newnham team was a whopping 10 strokes ahead of the second-placed team of Phillip Prendergast and Owen Samuda, who ended on two under par 142 for the two days after posting four under par 68 on the second day. Their first day score was two over par 74.

Radcliff Knibbs and John O'Donoghue scored 75 on day two for a total score of four over par 148. They scored 73 on the first day.

The category winner will represent Jamaica as defending champions for the Francis & Steele Perkins Trophy in the Caribbean Four-Ball Championship in Florida in October.

The top three teams who are challenging for the spot to represent Jamaica for the Higgs & Higgs Cup now has a sole leader in the Michael Boyd/Bert Tomlinson team. They scored two under par 70 on the second day along with the first-day score of 75 made for a two-day total of one over par 145.

The team of former Jamaica Golf Association (JGA) president, Wayne Chai Chong and Rory Jardine moved into the second spot from sixth on day one. They posted scores of 76 and 70 for a total score of 146.

Two teams are currently sharing third place. They are Dorrel Allen/Robert Chin, with scores of 74, 73 for an overall total of 147, and the team of immediate past Peter Chin and George Hugh, with identical scores of 74, 73 for 147 total.

On the ladies side, newly installed first female president of the JGA, Jodi Munn-Barrow, teamed up with the junior golf chairperson Alison Read to score 74 on day two and have a combined total of 149 after posting 75 on the first day. They will be challenging for the Marie Nunes Trophy.

The other ladies team of long-time national representative Maggi Lyn and Michele McCreath posted 76 to end the second day on 151 after scoring 75 on the first day. They will play for the Dessie Henry Trophy.

The third and final day of trials is set for a shotgun start today at the Caymanas Golf Club.