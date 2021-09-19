First blood

Mount Pleasant FA will take a huge advantage into their return leg of the quarter-finals of the Jamaica Premier League after they beat Harbour View 3-1 in theopening leg at UWI/Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence yesterday.

Devonte Campbell, Kesslon Hall and Jourdain Fletcher gave Mount Pleasant a 3-0 lead before Tyrese Williams gave Harbour View a life line with a goal late into added time.

Harbour View began the game brightly with some slick play in the middle of the park and created their first chance of the game in the 7th minute. After a neat build up, Cristojaye Daley fire off a shot from just inside the box that brought out a good save by Akel Clarke at his near post.

Clarke then had to tip over a powerful shot from Daley for a corner kick as Harbour View continued to press their more experienced opponents.

Mount Pleasant did well to withstand the Harbour View pressure and scored against the run of play when Devonte Campbell beat Chambers at the near post from 10 yards with a powerful drive in the 30th minute.

Campbell had another chance shortly after the goal but his shot went into the side netting.

Harbour View came close to an equalizer shortly before half time when a Lovel Palmer shot was cleared off the line by Kevin Layne, following a free kick.

Mount Pleasant took the 1-0 advantage into the half time break and doubled their advantage early in the second half when Kesslon Hall lobbed Chambers from 14 yards to make it 2-0 in the 54th minute, after running onto a through ball.

The St. Ann based team then took a sizable advantage in the tie when Jourdain Fletcher stroked the ball home to make it 3-0 in the 75th minute after receiving a right sided cross from Alwayne Harvey who was allowed to run free by the Harbour View defence.

Oquassa Chong had a chance to reduce the deficit when he received the ball dead centre of the goal inside the box, but he hit the upright with his shot.

But just when it seemed that the return leg would be a mere formality, Harbour View were given a lifeline when an Oshane Staple shot from distance hit the crossbar and rebound into the path of an alert Tyrese Williams, who headed home from three yards to make it 3-1.

That late goal in added time changed the complexion of the time as now Harbour View will have something to fight for while Mount Pleasant will now be forced to protect a two goal lead instead of what would have been a massive three goa lead.

The two teams will meet in the return leg at the same venue next Wednesday.