Mount Pleasant edge Portmore in JPL

MOUNT Pleasant FA sent an ominous warning to the rest of the league with a workmanlike 1-0 win over defending champions Portmore United.

In the only match at the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday, Kemar “Bushy” Beckford scored the all-important goal in the 40th minute.

The wily forward, who saw his shot turned around for a corner by goalkeeper Kemar Foster, returned seconds later and nodded home a Daniel Green corner kick.

It was a very good win for Mount Pleasant as they climbed four places into third with 11 points.

Portmore United remained at the top of the 11-team league on 13 points.

Technical Director Walter Downes was more than happy for his team's victory and how they coped with the difficult logistics for the early game.

He also commended his team for the work on the field as they followed his instructions very well.

“We said whenever those dangerous guys found space we had to shut them down as quickly as we could. We did not specifically put a man on, it was just being aware. When these clever players find space we press them in that space,” he noted.

Portmore United's Coach Ricardo Gardner said it was a tough loss and thought they deserved something from the game.

“I didn't think we started the game well but we really came out in the second half and made it a game and, unfortunately, we couldn't put one into the back of the net,” said Gardner.

“We hit the post once and it was an excellent performance from the players, and we must commend them.

“We should have moved that ball a little bit quicker because Mount Pleasant sat back and made it really difficult for us, and we spent a little bit too much time around the back at times,” he added.