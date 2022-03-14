Mount Pleasant held by Arnett in JPL

MOUNT Pleasant Football Academy let slip the opportunity to reclaim pole position in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) after being held to a 1-1 stalemate by Arnett Gardens, while Humble Lions FC clipped Montego Bay United in a double-header at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Alwayne Harvey's third-minute strike sent the St Ann-based Mount Pleasant FA in front but Kimani Arbouine's 78th-minute equaliser ensured Arnett Gardens a share of the spoils.

Mount Pleasant ended the contest with 10 players as Jowell Powell was red-carded in the 83rd minute for stomping on an opponent.

With the point, both second-place Mount Pleasant and third-place Arnett Gardens inched up to 18 points each, two behind leaders Waterhouse FC on 20 points.

Andre Clennon's 32nd-minute goal proved all-important in a lacklustre contest against Montego Bay United in which both teams ended with 10 players.

An off-the-ball tangle between Humble Lions' Ricko Edwards and Odane Nish of Montego Bay saw both players being sent off by Referee Okeito Nicholson in the 73rd minute.

The win saw Humble Lions up to ninth on nine points while Montego Bay United, who were being condemned to their seventh loss in nine games, remained at the foot of the 12-team standing.

It was a frantic start by Mount Pleasant as Daniel Green did some early damage before laying a pass off for Harvey whose beautiful, right-footed strike from over 20 yards swerved into the top left-hand corner and out of the reach of Eric Edwards.

Though Arnett Gardens settled soon after, they failed to create any meaningful opportunity, and that allowed Mount Pleasant to press the ascendancy past the half-hour mark.

In the 42nd minute Ricardo Morris produced a good run to breach the defensive line of the “Junglists” but the final effort was squeezed out by Edwards' left leg at his near post.

Two minutes later, Green played a delightful through — pass to Morris but the attacking midfielder was again denied by Edwards who left his line well as the score remain unchanged at the break.

Mount Pleasant maintained the momentum on the resumption and almost doubled the lead three minutes past the hour mark when Green's weighted cross was met by Morris dead centre of the 18-yard box. But Edwards again proved hard to beat as he got down well to his weaker left side to block.

With Mount Pleasant's defenders looking winded, Arnett Gardens capitalised on a few openings, the first of which came in the 71st when Arbouine connected well with Damari Deacon but the latter's shot stood up well for a comfortable save by Akel Clarke.

They eventually pulled level seven minutes later when Renaldo Cephas floated a pass over to Romeo Guthrie whose shot on the volley was kept out by Clarke. However, Arbouine was on hand to collect and put the rebound away in fine style.

The late contest offered very little to write home about as Humble Lions proved too much for a struggling Montego Bay United team that is still yet to really find its footing since making a return to the nation's top flight league.

Andrew Price's Clarendon outfit broke the deadlock when Raylon Paisley's long pass found Clennon unmarked, and the striker made Montego Bay United pay with a tidy finish past Davonnie Burton at his near post.

The next best effort of the game fell to Montego Bay United in the 83rd when Ewan Barton's powerful drive from a distance went straight at Shamari Briscoe in goal for Humble Lions.

Sunday's results

Mount Pleasant 1, Arnett Gardens 1

Humble Lions 1, Montego Bay United 0

Monday's games

3:00 pm — Molynes United vs Cavalier FC

5:15 pm — Portmore United vs Dunbeholden FC