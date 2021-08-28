Mount Pleasant inch closer to JPL play-offs

Mount Pleasant Football Academy took a step closer to the Jamaica Premier League play-offs following a 3-2 win over Cavalier in the third and final game of the UWI-JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence triple bill yesterday.

It was Mount Pleasant's fourth win from eight games and they jumped four places from sixth to second spot on 14 points. They are level with leaders Vere United, but behind only by goal difference.

Cavalier, on the other hand, slipped to fifth with 12 points after suffering their fourth loss of the season from eight games. They can be surpassed by both Waterhouse and Tivoli Gardens who will be in action today, both with 10 points each.

Waterhouse will play Arnett Gardens, while Tivoli Gardens tackle leaders Vere United.

Jourdaine Fletcher, who got the start yesterday, opened scoring for Mount Pleasant in the 16th minute before Kemar Beckford doubled the advantage in minute 31.

Shaniel Thomas responded for Cavalier netting in the 42nd minute for his fifth goal of the season which puts him just one behind top marksman Oquassa Chong of Harbour View with six goals.

Then Daniel Green made it 3-1 for Mount Pleasant in the 86th minute before the impressive Ronaldo Webster reduced the deficit for Cavalier in the 90th+4 minute.