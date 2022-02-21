'Pleasant' streak away

Mount Pleasant FA opened up a three-point lead at the top of the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) after they hammered Molynes United 4-1 to take advantage of a slip-up by second-placed Waterhouse FC who were held 1-1 by Humble Lions at The University of the West Indies/Jamaica Football Federation Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence on Sunday.

Waterhouse took on Humble Lions in the opening encounter, looking to bounce back from a shock 0-2 loss to Molynes United last weekend.

After a goalless first half in which both teams did very little offensively, Captain Andrew Vanzie put the Humble Lions team ahead with a beautifully taken free kick in the 66th minute.

However, unlike last weekend, Waterhouse were able to mount a response and drew level in the 77th minute when former team Captain Keithy Simpson headed home from a corner kick taken by Cardel Benbow.

Simpson was able to steal a march on his marker to arrive at the near post and head powerfully beyond the diving Dennis Taylor in the Humble Lions goal.

Waterhouse inched up to 13 points while Humble Lions now have four points from six games.

Having watched their nearest challengers drop more points, Mount Pleasant knew they had an opportunity to put some more daylight between themselves and the team from Drewsland and that they did.

Allan Ottey in the 22nd minute and Devonte Campbell in the 29th minute gave Mount Pleasant a 2-0 half-time lead. They quickly added to position when Ricardo Morris made it 3-0 a minute after the restart before Trivante Stewart dragged Molynes back into the contest in the 73rd minute. Any real chance of a Molynes comeback was quickly snuffed out when Daniel Green scored in the 78th minute.

Ottey, who was playing in his first game since the opening weekend when he scored and got injured, was the first to find the back of the net when he was neatly played in by Green and his composed finish was exquisite beyond a wrong-footed Peter Harrison.

Ottey then turned provider when Campbell ran unto his near post cross and diverted it beyond Harrison who could do nothing but watch as the ball hit the back of the net.

Mount Pleasant went three goals to the good immediately after the resumption as, from a quick throw in, Campbell turned his marker and dribbled toward the box before passing to Ottey who neatly laid the ball into the path of the onrushing Morris, who steered the ball into the corner of the net in the first minute of the second half.

Molynes showed they had some fight in them when Stewart, who never stopped running throughout the match, protected the ball well before thumping it past Akel Clarke to make it 3-1.

But Mount Pleasant slammed the door shut on a Molynes comeback when Green held his composure to fire home from the penalty spot, after Morris had been brought down inside the box.

The scoreline did not flatter Mount Pleasant who have been the top-performing team since the start of the season. The win took them to 16 points, while Molynes remain on four.

The final two games of match week six will see Harbour View square off with Portmore United at 1:00 pm before Tivoli Gardens and Dunbeholden close the show at 3:15 pm.