Mount Pleasant's Downes focuses on positives despite dropped points

MOUNT Pleasant FA dropped points for the fifth time in six games as the gap between themselves and league leaders Waterhouse FC widened following their 0-0 draw with Cavalier FC on Sunday.

But even as the gap increased, Mount Pleasant FA Technical Director Wally Downes chose to focus on the positives that came from their game.

“I was very pleased that we managed to keep a clean sheet because they have been a dangerous side recently (Cavalier), and I was pleased with the way that we finished the game. I thought that we finished stronger.

“It was a very windy day, there were two evenly matched sides, so perhaps they had the better of the first half and we had the better of the second half,” he said of the game.

When quizzed about dropping points, Downes said: “We gained a point.”

After a brilliant start to the league, when they won four straight games and surged to the top of the standings, things have fallen off for the St Ann-based team dramatically over the last few weeks during which they have picked up maximum points just once in six encounters.

“Managing expectations is always difficult. It was a great start to the season and now we seem to be battling to stay into games, and hopefully we will come again with a good run of wins,” said Downes.

He believes that the game was an even one against Cavalier, even as he pointed to the value of another clean sheet.

“I think we were creating chances. We didn't create so many today [Sunday] because they had a good defence.

“Next week will be a different challenge so we have to take every game as it comes and take the opportunities when they do come. I think we had a couple of half chances and we didn't take them, and I think they were the same.

“All week we were saying about how much we valued a clean sheet, but we certainly didn't come out with a protective formation.”

Mount Pleasant dominated the latter stages of the game and Downes said that came down to tactical adjustments they made after assessing the first half.

“We played with three strikers up front because I thought they were playing with three centre backs. They didn't do that, they played with four, so just after half-time we thought we could change that and go to two up front.

“I thought that is when we started to take the initiative and push on without creating that many great chances, but I thought we had the better of the chances.”

Mount Pleasant have drawn three and lost one of their last four games, which has seen them drop four points behind the leaders Waterhouse as both teams have switched leadership of the tables over the past few match days.

— Dwayne Richards