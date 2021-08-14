Mount Pleasant target Waterhouse in JPL clash

Mount Pleasant Football Academy will be eyeing a third-consecutive win when they tackle Waterhouse FC, while Cavalier will be hoping to keep abreast of the leaders with a positive result against Molynes United to kick-start matchweek eight of the shortened Jamaica Premier League (JPL) season, powered by Digicel.

With leaders Vere United (14 points) being idled this week, third-placed Mount Pleasant (11 points) could creep closer to the top spot, provided they take all three points from eighth-placed Waterhouse (seven points) in today's feature contest at 2:30pm.

Before that, it will be the battle of the youthful teams, as fourth-placed Cavalier (nine points) and ninth-placed Molynes United (six points) seek to add to their respective unbeaten runs in the 12:00 noon contest.

Having scored back-to-back victories over Arnett Gardens and Portmore United, respectively, the St Ann-based Mount Pleasant FA will enter today's encounter against Waterhouse with their tails high, especially with the opponents struggling to really find traction in the league.

Given their rich form and attacking fluency, it will be tough to bet against Mount Pleasant securing a third win on the trot and fourth overall to move a step closer to finishing tops in the preliminary round.

For that to happen, the likes of Kemar Beckford, Jourdaine Fletcher, Francois Swaby and others will be tasked with maintaining their composure in the attacking third, while Ladale Richie and company will need to shutout their opponents.

Waterhouse also possesses some amount of ability on either end of the park, but for some reason have not been able to deliver as expected, much to the displeasure of Head Coach Marcel Gayle and his technical staff.

With only one win in six games and the preliminary round rapidly coming to a close, Gayle will be hoping his team can peak at the right time to get into a play-off spot.

But that will require Colorado Murray, Damion Binns, Kenroy Howell and others coming good as of today to set the momentum heading into their last three games.

Meanwhile, Rudolph Speid and his youthful and exciting Cavalier unit are currently enjoying a three-match unbeaten run and there is every possibility that they could add to that, once they perform well on the defensive end.

The execution of Bryan English, Shaniel Thomas and young Dwayne ''Busy'' Atkinson, in particular, have been up to standard for the most part, though Speid and his team would argue that they have been wasteful at times.

In fact, their last two games which ended 1-1 and 2-2 against Tivoli Gardens and Waterhouse should have both ended with them taking all three points, but again a lapse in defence proved their undoing and they will have to correct that going forward.

Molynes United, who secured their maiden win of the season on last, will be hoping otherwise, as they hunt a second win on the trot to edge closer to play-off contention.

The Anthony Patrick-coached team has been performing well with very little luck where points are concerned. However, Cavalier's scalp today would see them provisionally joining four teams on nine points.

Tomorrow's lone game will see fifth-placed Harbour View (nine points) squaring off with cellar-dwellers Humble Lions (three points), as both teams seek to return to winning ways. Game time is 10:00am.

On Monday, second-placed Portmore United (13 points) could also capitalise on Vere United's break to move back to the summit with victory over 10th-placed Arnett Gardens (four points).

Sixth-placed Tivoli Gardens (nine points) and seventh-placed Dunbeholden (nine points) are set to meet in the day's other fixture.

Today's games

12:00 pm— Molynes United vs Cavalier

2:30 pm— Mount Pleasant vs Waterhouse

Tomorrow's game

10:00 am— Humble Lions vs Harbour View

Monday's games

1:00 pm— Arnett Gardens vs Portmore United

3:30 pm— Tivoli Gardens vs Dunbeholden

*All games will be played at the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence