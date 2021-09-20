A 'PLEASANT' PROSPECT!

Mount Pleasant Football Academy teenage wonder kid Devonte Campbell scored his first goal in only his second start to give his team a decisive two-goal advantage over Harbour View Football Club on Saturday.

The return-leg fixture in the quarter-finals of the Jamaica Premier League is slated for Wednesday.

Campbell scored the first goal in his team's 3-1 win, a powerful left-footed effort that flashed through the hands of Harbour View custodian Tafari Chambers at the near post in the 30th minute.

The natural left-footed player began the game playing on the right side, but made an instant impact when he was switched to the left by his coach, Wally Downes.

Campbell has come through the club's academy system and was given limited minutes in matches in the regular season during a bedding-in period, as he was given an opportunity to get accustomed to the pace and strength of the league.

“I knew when we got him at the start of the season that he was a prospect. He has progressed everyday by training with the first team. Initially we dipped him in with 20 minutes to go and half an hour to go when the game was stretched and he could use his pace and trickery,” Technical Director Downes explained.

“The last couple of games he's been ready to go, and we needed a little bit of a spark up front and he has definitely given us that,” Downes said.

Blessed with blistering pace and an eye for goal, Campbell is delighted to have scored and to be starting in the Mount Pleasant team.

“It feels good because to be 17 and starting in a Premier League team such as Mount Pleasant, which is a very big team and with all the talent that we have at the club, it is a very good feeling.”

Mount Pleasant have scored 11 goals in the last four games after struggling to score goals early in the season, and Campbell says that the goals have come because they are now replicating in games what they have been doing in training.

“We have been practising in training and some of that practice is paying off.”

He already knows what will be required to see off Harbour View in the return leg on Wednesday and progress to Saturday's semi-finals.

“I think we played very well and we will be looking to play the same way in the next leg. We have to come out strong, play our game, and just score some more goals.”

Campbell is happy that his team will go into the game on Wednesday with a two-goal cushion, which he thinks will provide the comfort necessary to complete the job at hand.

“It makes me feel good because knowing that we have a two-goal advantage going into the second leg makes us feel more comfortable and is going to make us play more comfortable.”

The teams have split the two games so far this season, with Harbour View winning the first meeting 2-0. It is left to be seen if the “Stars of the East” can force their way back into the tie on Wednesday.