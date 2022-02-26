Mount Pleasant vs Waterhouse highlights Drax Hall weekend

For the first time since the resumption of football on the island after the pandemic hit in 2020, the Jamaica Premier League (JPL) will be played at a venue other than the UWI/JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence.

This weekend, all six games will be played at the Drax Hall Stadium in St Ann, with the game of the weekend being the top-of- the-table clash between home team and first-place Mount Pleasant FA and second-place Waterhouse FC.

A maximum of 1,300 fans will be allowed inside the stadium to witness the encounter which will be the feature match of a double-header at the venue, starting at 3:15 pm. The first game of the day will see ninth-place Humble Lion going up against sixth-place Harbour View at 1:00 pm.

Mount Pleasant are the only remaining, unbeaten team in the JPL, after Waterhouse were tagged 2-0 by Molynes United, match week five. They will want to maintain that status when they go up against their closest rivals, who are just three points behind them.

Mount Pleasant have so far picked up 16 points from 16 games and with a win would go six points clear at the top.

Daniel Green is the joint leading scorer in the league with five goals and will pose a definite threat to the Waterhouse defence. Allen Ottey returned from injury to score last weekend and the veteran will be looking to be amongst the goals again today.

Captain Ladale Richie will again marshall the meanest defence in the premiership as they have conceded only three goals, at an average 0.5 goals per game, while boasting the best offensive record of 16 goals at 2.67 goals per game.

For Waterhouse this game represents an opportunity to reduce the gap between themselves and the leaders to just goal difference, as they seek to get back to winning ways following a loss and a draw in their last two encounters.

Waterhouse had matched Mount Pleasant stride for stride for the first four match days and, in fact, led the league until their shock loss to Molynes United.

They will be desperate to get back to winning ways and make a big statement with a win at the home of the league leaders.

Head Coach Marcel Gayle will prepare his boys well for this encounter in which opportunities are likely to be few, which means that they must be switched on from the first whistle.

Cardel Benbow, who has scored three goals so far, will be returning to the club he played for last season for the first time since his return to Waterhouse and is likely to get a hostile reception from a boisterous Mount Pleasant crowd.

Devroy Grey, Shevon Stewart, Andre Leslie and Andre Fletcher have all scored two goals so far this season and will need to complement their teammate when they go up against the stodgy Mount Pleasant defence.

The hosts will start favourites but Waterhouse will have a point to prove in St Ann.

While the feature match will draw more interest from the hometown fans, the opening encounter is expected to be just as exciting and engaging.

Humble Lion are the stalemate specialists of the league, drawing 66 per cent of their games to date. They led Waterhouse 1-0 match day in their last game but were pegged back as the game ended 1-1. They were registering back-to-back draws for the second time this season with those results separated by one of their two losses.

Humble Lion are in ninth place and have only four points to show for their troubles so far. Head Coach Andrew Price has tried to remain optimistic and is hopefully that a first win is around the corner. He will be hoping that Drax Hall will be his lucky charm this weekend.

Harbour View head into the contest brimming with confidence, having brushed aside Portmore United 2-0 on Monday, with both goals coming late in either half. It was only their second win of the season and Ludlow Bernard will be urging them to go for more.

They are in sixth place with eight points and could go level with fourth-place Arnett Gardens with a win, which should provide them with enough motivation when they go up against the team from Clarendon.

Amal Knight is now the man between the sticks for the Stars of the East, reunited with his high school coach and brings poise and experience to help a current make-shift defence line.

Oshane Staple is enjoying a good season and has contributed important goals including the one that knocked the wind out of Portmore United in the 2-0 win on Monday.

Harbour View will be hunting their second win in a row and third of the season but Humble Lion will be searching for their first to begin match week seven.