Mount Pleasant was prepared for Vere, says Wally Downes

VERE United is a team that doesn't concede many goals.

Under the guidance of Donovan Duckie they have become a compact defensive unit that can create impenetrable blocks on the football field.

Having watched and faced them last season, Mount Pleasant FA Head Coach Wally Downes was quite prepared for the hallmark Vere performance, and urged his players to do the same when they met in the Jamaica Premier League last week.

It took a 79th-minute strike from Kesslon Hall to both break the deadlock and earn the win for the team from St Ann, who with the three points remained hot on the heels of league-leaders Waterhouse. Both teams ended match week three on nine points, with Waterhouse on top of the league on goal difference only.

Downes was quite pleased with the focus and concentration of his players against Vere.

“I thought we performed really well. We knew that Vere would be very well drilled; they don't give many goals away and they are not a team that gets stretched out so we knew that we would have a good amount of possession. And it was about us not being disappointed when we didn't score but keeping up the pressure and keep working them and keep going,” he explained.

“We had a lot of chances — not really clear-cut ones but lots of pressure — and when we did get the clear-cut chance we were able to put the ball away,” he continued.

Team unity is allowing the squad to grow and achieve, according to Downes.

“I think we have consistency. What we have is confidence in the team; the team have confidence in each other — that's the most important thing. They believe in each other and they believe in what they are doing, and that holds the team in good stead.”

The last two victories for Mount Pleasant have come from a single goal, scored late in the games, and that is quite pleasing to Downes.

“It shows that we have discipline and a confidence to keep pushing. [We knew] if we score early it would be a different game because Vere would have to come out, but if we don't score early we mustn't get frustrated and not play our game, we must still keep passing the ball. And I was so pleased that we did keep doing that.”

Downes refused to be drawn on his expectations for the 2022 season, having fallen short in the semi-finals last year.

“The target never changes, it's win the next game. We've won this one, we will review this…and we'll move on to the next game. We don't have the luxury of looking further than that. We concentrate on the problem in front of us and try and solve that,” he said when asked about what he hopes the team will achieve in 2022.

— Dwayne Richards