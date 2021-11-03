Mt St Joseph to debut in daCosta Cup

Mt St Joseph High School of Manchester will make their football debut in any competition run by the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) when they face Ben Francis KO champions BB Coke High in their opening daCosta Cup Zone C game on Saturday, November 13 at Kirkvine Sports Club.

The Catholic high school has never played football at any level prior to this season's participation in the daCosta Cup and are the only newcomers, but will see the return of three schools who did not participate in 2019 — the last time the competition was held.

Fifty-two schools, the lowest number in at least two decades, are down to take part in the daCosta Cup which kicks off next weekend with 24 games, with defending champions Clarendon College opening the defence of their title against Edwin Allen High in a Zone E game at Jamaica College on Friday 12.

The groupings and fixtures for the competition were released to the schools on Monday, as the competition returned for the first time since 2019 after the novel coronavirus pandemic saw the 2020 season cancelled.

Bellefield High return to the competition after missing the last three stagings, while Claude McKay High and St Mary High will play for the first time since the 2017 season.

Green Pond Hugh of St James have been placed in Zone B with schools from Westmoreland and Hanover to help ease the congestion in the St James group that had nine schools. BB Coke, meantime, will move back to the St Elizabeth group after playing with the Manchester schools the past few seasons.

— Paul Reid