Multiple blanks fired in JPL stalemates

Goalless stalemates were the order of the day in Sunday's Jamaica Premier League (JPL) double-header as Harbour View and Montego Bay United as well as reigning champions Cavalier and Mount Pleasant Football Academy failed to separate themselves.

As a result, it is basically as you were in the 12-team standing.

Mount Pleasant FA and Montego Bay were the only movers, provisionally moving up to third and 11th on 19 and five points, respectively, while Cavalier (16 points) and Harbour View (13 points) remain in fifth and sixth positions.

However, things could change on Monday as fourth-placed Dunbeholden (19 points) will square off against ninth-placed Humble Lions (nine points), while seventh-placed Portmore United (11 points) and new cellar dwellers Molynes United (four points) are set to meet in the feature contest.

Harbour View, who entered Sunday's contest with three clean sheets in their last four games, would have been aiming to pile on to Montego Bay United's misery on their return to top-flight football this season.

The Ludlow Bernard-coached “Stars of the East” had every opportunity to do so, but faulty shooting and excellent glove work by Captain Davonnie Burton in goal for Montego Bay United denied them all three points.

Burton first came up big in the 20th minute when he narrowed the angle on Ronaldo Robinson in a one-on-one situation.

In the 34th minute, Trayvone Reid displayed nippy footwork to open space for a through pass to Nicholas Hamilton, but Burton again made himself big at the near post to deny the former Cavalier striker's right-footed effort.

A minute past the hour mark, Tarick Ximinies made an immediate impact upon entering the game, with a delightful strike from a distance which forced Burton into flight to parry.

And the Jamaica College schoolboy was again on target two minutes later, but his shot was cleared off the line by a defender.

Harbour View's Assistant Coach Sean Fraser rued what could have been had his team's execution in the final third been up to par.

“I think we went away from our game plan, I don't know for what reason, and we lost our way, but a point is better than losing, so respect to Montego Bay for defending and not losing,” Fraser said.

Montego Bay United's Head Coach Leacroft Lettman welcomed the point, which ended his team's four-match losing streak.

“I am very pleased with this performance because goals have been scoring against the team, so once you get a shut out then you move from there. So hopefully we can build on this going forward,” an elated Lettman said.

Earlier, the curtain-raiser sparked very little excitement for the moderate crowd, as chances were few with both team's failing to really take charge of proceedings, particularly in the attacking third.

Cavalier looked more threatening in open play, but their best chance of the encounter came in the 63rd when Christopher Pearson's free kick from over 20 yards out was well saved by Akel Clarke diving low to his right at the near post.

Mount Pleasant's best effort on target was two minutes after as Alwayne Harvey's well-struck shot from a distance was equally well saved by Vino Barclett in goal for Cavalier.

Sunday's results

Cavalier 0, Mount Pleasant 0

Harbour View 0, Montego Bay United 0

Monday's games

3:00 pm — Dunbeholden FC vs Humble Lions

5:15 pm — Portmore United vs Molynes United

Games set for Sabina Park

—Sherdon Cowan