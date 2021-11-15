Mum, Alexa's Dream fancied to win today's co-features at Caymanas Park

Disqualified winner on last Mum and fourth-place finisher Alexa's Dream return as the favourites to lead home rivals in their respective divisions of the Restricted Allowance II (NW2) event for three-year-old fillies over five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Mum takes on 10 rivals in Division One, while Alexa's Dream faces nine runners in Division Two as both sections have purses of $900,000 each.

Division One is positioned as the third event on the nine-race card with a post time of 1:30 pm and Division Two is set as the sixth event with a post time of 3:20 pm.

Mum, trained by Spencer Chung, scored a mild upset on last when travelling four and a half furlongs (900m) on November 7. Mum defeated I've Got Magic and Heart of the Sea by a length and a half in a smooth 53.0 seconds but she was disqualified after causing interference to Heart of the Sea in the final furlong of the race.

Given her fine speed, Mum should be able to get home here without any trouble. Aaron Chatrie remains in the saddle. Heart of the Sea, Rocket Lily and Buff Bay are runners that should give Mum most to do here.

It should also be a walk in the park for the Robert Pearson-conditioned Alexa's Dream. The three-year-old chestnut filly came from a five-month break only to finish fourth behind Mum, I've Got Magic and Heart of the Sea in a four-and-a-half-furlong contest.

Alexa's Dream was prominent throughout the race while finishing some three and a half lengths adrift from the winner in the end. Alexa's Dream should relish this half-furlong (100m) longer and with less to fear, she could be an easy winner in the end. Dick Cardenas will ride again.

Lady Pujarie, Whispering Magic, Letters in Gold and Let's Get It On should fight out for the minor placings.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Explosive Charge/Party Princess/Powerful Red

Race 2) Cup a Soup/Duke of Springs/Dorthebutcher

Race 3) Mum/Heart of the Sea/Rocket Lily

Race 4) Papa Albert/Big Paul/Lady Budget

Race 5) She's So Fabulous/Diamond Star/Prime One

Race 6) Alexa's Dream/Let's Get It On/Letters in Gold

Race 7) Extruder/Lightning McQueen/Gentle Giant

Race 8) Voytek/Mr Ambassador/Lord Ashton

Race 9) Blood Fire/It's All I/Nez Perce