MVP Ajeanie Talbott happy with team's effort

MVP Ajeanie Talbott happy with team's effortThursday, July 08, 2021
Harbour View FC captain and centre half Ajeanie Talbott has been impressive at the back for his team in the first two games of the Jamaica Premier League season and was duly rewarded on Monday with the Man-of-the-Match trophy as he helped his team secure their second come-from-behind draw in their two games to date.
The former Jamaica College Manning Cup captain and winner was delighted with the award and pleased with the result of the match at the end of the day.
“Even though we didn't come and play as we practised and play how we could play, I must say [that] I am pleased with the result.
“Two games we didn't lose and I think that's a good thing to take from the game,” he said.
Talbott admitted that his team needs to start faster, having fallen behind to early goals in both matches so far.
“I think it's the entire team, the whole eleven, I think we need to come out and start from the first whistle,” he said.
Talbott believes that the fix lies on the training pitch and adhering to the desires of the coaches.
“I think the best way to go by this is to go on the training ground and work hard and put in the work that the coaches want us to do.”
He was at pains to explain why the team has started both games slowly but said that the half-time team talk was the catalyst for a better second half and ultimately, securing a point from the match.
“I couldn't say exactly why it took so long, but I must commend the coaches for getting the gents head in the game. At half-time, the team talk really helped us,” Talbott noted.
He has benefitted from having veteran Lovel Palmer at his side in the middle of the Harbour View defence and admitted that it has been a plus for both himself and the team.
“I am comfortable playing with Lovel. He is also a leader like myself, and with him right there, he helps me to communicate with the team and help me to lead,” Talbott ended.
— Dwayne Richards
