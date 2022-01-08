NACAC boss Sands says enthusiasm building for 49th Carifta Games

Mike Sands, president of the North American, Central American and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC), says enthusiasm is building for the staging of the 49th Carifta Games to be held in Kingston in April.

The three-day championships will be held for the first time since 2019 in the Cayman Islands after it was cancelled for the last two years because of the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, a day after a virtual working meeting to commemorate 100 days before the event that is scheduled to start on April 16, Sands said, based on feedback from the member federations, “all are excited that we will restart”.

While saying they did not know how many talented athletes might have slipped through the cracks during the hiatus, “we are satisfied that, with the enthusiasm that is being shown for these games, hopefully we will get back on track with some normalcy”.

Sands said they were happy that Jamaica had stepped up to host the games after Guyana, who were originally named, backed out of the responsibility. “We are pleased and happy that Jamaica has taken up the challenge to host the Carifta Games at short notice. We have less than 100 days to go and it's exciting to know that the Games will return to Jamaica after a short hiatus.”

The championships, which is one of the best for juniors in the world, has been the start for the majority of the top athletes from the region. “We all know that Jamaica has been the perennial powerhouse of the region and all of our athletes from the inception of the Carifta Games in 1972 to now, the vast majority I would say of our athletes have come through the system, so we all understand and appreciate the significance of what the Carifta Games means to the development of our sport throughout our region,” Sands said.

He added, “The Carifta Games have always produced diamonds in the rough and stars are born, and we expect that this particular Carifta Games in Jamaica will be no exception, and so we are very, very excited for this is happening in Jamaica.”

Despite Jamaica's dominance, topping the medals tables the last 35 renewals, Sands said the hosts should expect challenges. “Of course, a number of our member federations will be looking to coming here and also to give Jamaica even more of a challenge due to the fact they have done so well, but I don't expect Jamaica to lie down and allow that to happen, so I think, hopefully, we can have fans, whether live or televised, that will be watching these Games and cheering them on, and the athletes are very excited to get started.”

