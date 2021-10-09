NADB brings domino games to correctional facility

NADB brings domino games to correctional facilitySaturday, October 09, 2021
|
In its thrust to continue to improve lives through s ports, the National Associations of Dominoes Bodies (NADB) recently held a one-day programme using the latest domino initiative Sprang and Nat Play at the New Broughton Sunset Rehabilitation Adult Correctional Centre (NBSACC) at Woodlands in Cross Keys, Manchester.
The six-hour long-structured domino programme was geared towards the inmates with the aim to rehabilitate and prepare them for a successful reintegration into society.
Domino is one of the sporting/recreational activities at NBSACC and so the objective of the structured domino programme was to improve the inmates' personal development, cognitive thinking, conflict resolution and to reduce the likelihood of them committing offences in the future.
At the end of the programme, NADB exercise books as well domino tables were presented to officals at NBSACC.
Humbert Davis, first vice-president at NADB, said that his association was successful in its drive to get people of all ages from various fields to become members to become integrally involed with the sport for its furtherance and development.
“Through our LAW (Light, Air and Water) and Decision programmes of keeping all things green, which is synonymous with temperature, mask and sanitisation especially during these COVID-19 times to ensure healthy individuals, the association taught the inmates about social intelligence and connectivity with the Sprang (use of the five senses) and Nat (network, address and translation) Play.
“The Sprang and Nat Play is all about going 'Green'. I mean, it's all about looking and going forward in life. In a sense you have to 'nat it up' to make a decision or to create a data. Just as in domino, who play; when play; why play; and where to play and that allows you to make a decision,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.
— Ruddy Allen
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy