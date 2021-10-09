NADB brings domino games to correctional facility

In its thrust to continue to improve lives through s ports, the National Associations of Dominoes Bodies (NADB) recently held a one-day programme using the latest domino initiative Sprang and Nat Play at the New Broughton Sunset Rehabilitation Adult Correctional Centre (NBSACC) at Woodlands in Cross Keys, Manchester.

The six-hour long-structured domino programme was geared towards the inmates with the aim to rehabilitate and prepare them for a successful reintegration into society.

Domino is one of the sporting/recreational activities at NBSACC and so the objective of the structured domino programme was to improve the inmates' personal development, cognitive thinking, conflict resolution and to reduce the likelihood of them committing offences in the future.

At the end of the programme, NADB exercise books as well domino tables were presented to officals at NBSACC.

Humbert Davis, first vice-president at NADB, said that his association was successful in its drive to get people of all ages from various fields to become members to become integrally involed with the sport for its furtherance and development.

“Through our LAW (Light, Air and Water) and Decision programmes of keeping all things green, which is synonymous with temperature, mask and sanitisation especially during these COVID-19 times to ensure healthy individuals, the association taught the inmates about social intelligence and connectivity with the Sprang (use of the five senses) and Nat (network, address and translation) Play.

“The Sprang and Nat Play is all about going 'Green'. I mean, it's all about looking and going forward in life. In a sense you have to 'nat it up' to make a decision or to create a data. Just as in domino, who play; when play; why play; and where to play and that allows you to make a decision,” Davis told the Jamaica Observer.

— Ruddy Allen