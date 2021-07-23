Naim, Sarkar set up Bangladesh T20 victory

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AFP) — A 102-run opening stand between Mohammad Naim and Soumya Sarkar yesterdayset up Bangladesh for an eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in Harare in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Zimbabwe won the toss, chose to bat and were bowled out for 152 in 19 overs. Bangladesh reached the target with seven balls to spare to register their 33rd win from exactly 100 T20 internationals.

Naim struck an unbeaten 63 from just 51 balls, with six fours, while Sarkar hit two sixes and four fours in his 45-ball 50 which was ended by a fine piece of work by wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva that brought a run out.

Captain Mahmudullah Riyad contributed 15 before becoming another run out victim, this time courtesy of a superb direct throw from Blessing Muzarabani, leaving Nurul Hasan, 16 not out, to help Naim steer Bangladesh to victory.

“We wanted to show intent, and credit goes to our top-order batters. The bowlers also came back nicely after the first 10 overs,” said Mahmudullah.

With both wickets falling to run outs, no Zimbabwe bowler registered a wicket with captain Sikandar Raza -- 0-16 off two overs -- the least expensive of the six.

Chakabva top scored in the Zimbabwe innings with 43 from 22 balls while Dion Myers (35), Wesley Madhevere (23) and Luke Jongwe (18) all made starts without being able to press on.

The only strong partnership came from Chakabva and opener Madhevere, who put on 64 for the second wicket.

Madhevere was first to go, caught and bowled by Shakib al Hasan in the eighth over. Chakabva departed 12 balls later after being run out by Nurul Hasan.

Chakabva averaged virtually two runs a ball, slamming two sixes and five fours in his entertaining cameo.

Madhevere was considerably less brisk with his 23 runs coming from as many balls and a single six was the highlight of his stay.

“We were looking at 170-plus. I think the middle and lower middle order did not fire. I take responsibility as well,” said Raza, who was out for a duck.

Mustafizur Rahman was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, taking the wickets of tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Muzarabani for a 3-31 return.

Victory maintained the dominance of the Bangladeshi Tigers on a first all-format tour to the southern Africa nation since 2013.

They began by winning a one-off Test and then triumphed in all three one-day internationals. The T20 series continues today and concludes on Sunday.

SCOREBOARD

Zimbabwe

W Madhevere c and b Shakib 23

T Marumani c Sarkar b Mustafizur 7

R Chakabva run out (Nurul) 43

D Myers c Shoriful 35

S Raza c Nurul b Shoriful 0

T Musakanda lbw b Sarkar 6

R Burl c sub (Shamim) b Saifuddin 4

L Jongwe b Saifuddin 18

W Masakadza not out 4

R Ngarava b Mustafizur 0

B Muzarabani b Mustafizur 8

Extras (lb3, w1) 4

Total (19 overs) 152

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Marumani), 2-74 (Madhevere), 3-91 (Chakabva), 4-92 (Raza), 5-111 (Musakanda), 6-119 (Myers), 7-140 (Jongwe), 8-143 (Burl), 9-144 (Ngarava), 10-152 (Muzarabani)

Bowling: Saifuddin 4-0-23-2, Mustafizur 4-0-31-3, Shakib 4-0-28-1, Shoriful 3-0-17-2, Mahedi 1-0-18-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-14-0, Sarkar 2-0-18-1

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim not out 63

Soumya Sarkar run out (Masakadza/Chakabva) 50

Mahmudullah Riyad run out (Muzarabani) 15

Nurul Hasan not out 16

Extras (nb3, w6) 9

Total (2 wkts, 18.5 overs) 153

Did not bat: Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall of wickets: 1-102 (Sarkar), 2-123 (Mahmudullah)

Bowling: Muzarabani 3.5-0-19-0, Madhevere 3-0-24-0, Ngarava 4-0-46-0, Jongwe 3-0-28-0, Raza 2-0-16-0, Masakadza 3-0-20-0

Result: Bangladesh win by eight wickets

Series: Bangladesh lead 1-0 in three-match series

Toss: Zimbabwe

Umpires: Christopher Phiri, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)

TV umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)