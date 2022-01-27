Nandu hundred inspires emphatic U-19 Windies victory

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Matthew Nandu's hundred propelled West Indies into the Plate semi-finals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup as the hosts clobbered Papua New Guinea by 169 runs here Wednesday.

In their Plate quarter-final at Diego Martin Sporting Complex, the left-hander gathered 128 off 134 deliveries as Rising Stars piled up an imposing 317 for six off their 50 overs after being sent in.

Nandu posted 155 for the first wicket with Shaqkere Parris who struck 64 off 89 deliveries, while Kevin Wickham followed up his fifty against Sri Lanka with a stunning, unbeaten 61 off 48 balls.

In reply, Papua New Guinea were bundled out for 148 in the 38th over, with spinner Nandu (2-14) and seamers Isai Thorne (2-30) and McKenny Clarke (2-34) all claiming two wickets each.

Aue Oru (27) and Peter Karoho (21) were the only ones to pass 20 as Papua New Guinea never found themselves in the hunt, especially after slumping to 65 for five in the 18th over.

The best stand of the innings was a 37-run, sixth-wicket partnership between Oru and Patrick Nou (15), but once they were separated the last five wickets tumbled for 46 runs.

Nandu had earlier taken centre stage, stroking 15 fours and two sixes as he dominated with Parris who counted eight fours and two sixes.

Leading the side for the match, Nandu reached his fifty from 62 balls with a boundary in the 23rd over before raising triple figures off 115 deliveries in the 42nd over with another four.

Once Parris fell in the 29th over Nandu and Wickham, the latter of whom smashed three fours and four sixes, combined to plunder 107 for the third wicket.

Nandu was one of three wickets to perish in the penultimate over, sent down by Boio Ray (3-43).

Scoreboard

WEST INDIES U19s

S Parris c Karoho b Kevau 64

*M Nandu c Maha b Ray 128

T Bishop b Nou 15

K Wickham not out 61

+R Clarke c Morea b Ray 0

J Johnson c Nou b Ray 0

A Mahase c Ani b Maha 0

M Clarke not out 12

Extras (lb6, w29, nb2) 37

TOTAL (6 wkts, 50 overs) 317

Did not bat: N Edward, Shiva Sankar, I Thorne

Fall of wickets: 1-155, 2-191, 3-298, 4-298, 5-298, 6-305.

Bowling: Morea 9-0-54-0, Kevau 9-1-51-1, Maha 6-0-47-1, Singi 3-0-29-0, Kariko 6-1-33-0, Oru 4-0-27-0, Nou 5-0-27-1, Ray 8-0-43-3

PAPUA NEW GUINEA U19s

C Kilapat c wkp R Clarke b M Clarke 5

B Ray b Edward 0

+P Karoho lbw b Sankar 21

*B Maha b Thorne 15

R Ani lbw b Thorne 4

A Oru not out 27

P Nou c Mahase b Nandu 15

J Morea b Nandu 0

K Singi c Parris b Mahase 11

J Kariko b M Clarke 9

R Kevau run out 7

Extras (lb1, w32, nb1) 34

TOTAL (all out, 37.4 overs) 148

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-29, 3-56, 4-64, 5-65, 6-102, 7-102, 8-113, 9-139, 10-148.

Bowling: Shiva Sankar 7-3-19-1, Edward 4.4-0-25-1, M Clarke 9-1-34-2, Thorne 5-0-30-2, Mahase 6-1-25-1, Nandu 6-2-14-2.

Result: West Indies U19s won by 169 runs.

Toss: Papua New Guinea U19s

Umpires: Allan Haggo, Vijaya Mallela