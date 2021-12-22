National defender gets picked in National Women's Soccer League college draft

ARIZONA, United States (CMC) — Canadian-born Jamaica defender Jayda Hylton-Pelaia has been drafted by National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) franchise, the Chicago Red Stars.

She was the 49th pick in the 2022 NWSL College Draft over the weekend.

Hylton-Pelaia, one of five players selected by Chicago Red Stars, is a defender from Arizona State University (ASU) and was the first Canadian selected and one of only six international players picked in the draft.

ASU Head Coach Graham Winkworth said he “could not be more proud of Jayda”.

“We knew when we added her a year ago, she had this potential. Over the last 12 months I have loved watching her development and ability for success as a modern attacking full back,” he said.

“Most of all, I love when good things happen to good people. The Chicago players and staff are going to love her. She is an incredible teammate who is adored by everyone in our Sun Devil Soccer family.”

Hylton-Pelaia started 16 of ASU's 19 games in 2021, accounting for one goal and two assists.

Prior to joining ASU, she played at East Carolina where she started 55 of 56 games and was recognised as the AAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

On the international stage, Hylton-Pelaia represented Jamaica at the 2019 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. She started all four games for the Reggae Girlz and played all 360 minutes as Jamaica finished in seventh place.