National Junior Trials rescheduled to June 24-27

The rescheduling of the Caribbean Examination Council's (CXC) exams for two weeks to start on June 28 has forced the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to make a U-turn on the scheduling of the National Junior Trials.

The event will now be held June 24-27, the original date that had been announced by the JAAA before it was moved to July 16-18 out of concern for the students sitting the examinations.

The JAAA was forced to revisit the original dates after the CXC announced yesterday that “The Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations which were scheduled to commence on June 15, were pushed back to Thursday, June 28.

“Following the news yesterday of the CXC being held June 28, as an association we have taken the decision that the junior trials will be held the same time as the seniors, June 24-27,” Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

The juniors will be seeking to qualify for the team that will compete at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, and the NACAC Under-18 in Costa Rica.

— Paul Reid