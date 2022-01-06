National men's senior team renamed Guyana Harpy Eagles

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Guyana's senior men's cricket team has been renamed from Guyana Amazon Jaguars to Guyana Harpy Eagles to avoid confusion with the Caribbean Premier League franchise team, Guyana Amazon Warriors.

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) made the announcement on Tuesday.

“The Guyana Cricket Board wishes to inform the general public that it was brought to its attention that the current name of the Guyana regional franchise cricket team, the Guyana Amazon Jaguars, has caused some level of confusion with the Caribbean Premier League franchise team, the Guyana Amazon Warriors,” it said in a release.

“For the sake of clarity and to avoid any further and unnecessary confusion, GCB has made a decision to rename the Guyana regional franchise cricket team. The new name is Guyana Harpy Eagles.”

Now that the GCB has rebranded the team, they will issue new contracts to the players and appoint coaches, and could soon access the Cricket Development Fund.

Just weeks ago, the team's name was changed from Guyana Jaguars to Guyana Amazon Jaguars.

At a press conference in December explaining the move, GCB President Bissoondyal Singh said the team will be under the full control of the GCB, instead of the private entity, Cricket Guyana Inc (CGI).