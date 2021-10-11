NBA Celtics guard Brown out after contracting COVID-19

NBA Celtics guard Brown out after contracting COVID-19Monday, October 11, 2021
|
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, the NBA club announced.
Brown, who tested positive on Friday but remains asymptomatic, was an All-Star last season, when he averaged a career-best 24.6 points as well as 6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals a game.
After his campaign was cut short by a torn left wrist ligament last May, Brown underwent surgery and made his return on Monday in the Celtics' pre-season opener, scoring a game-high 25 points in a 98-97 victory over Orlando.
Brown, 24, is preparing to open his sixth NBA season, all of them spent with the Celtics, who made him the third overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.
The Celtics were bounced out of last season's play-offs in the opening round by Brooklyn, their earliest ouster since Brown joined the club.
Boston will open the regular season on October 20 at New York.
