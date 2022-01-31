NBA Hawks win seventh in

NBA Hawks win seventh inMonday, January 31, 2022
|
LOS ANGELES, United States (AFP) — Trae Young scored 36 points and passed off 12 assists Sunday to rally Atlanta over the Los Angeles Lakers 129-121, stretching the Hawks' NBA win streak to seven games.
Young scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and reserve Onyeka Okongwu, the US son of Nigerian immigrants, added 12 of his 16 points in the fourth to spark a rally from a 101-91 deficit after three quarters.
The host Hawks improved to 24-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference, while the Lakers fell to 24-27, ninth in the Western Conference.
The Lakers were playing without superstar playmaker LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion who missed a third consecutive game with a sore left knee.
Malik Monk led the Lakers with 33 points, 19 of them in the first half, and 10 rebounds while Anthony Davis had 27 points and Russell Westbrook contributed 20 points and 12 assists.
The Hawks opened the fourth with a 16-5 run to seize the lead at 107-106 on a three-pointer by Lou Williams.
The Lakers pulled level at 121-121 on a Monk three-pointer with 1:52 remaining, but Young answered with a 30-foot three-pointer and two free throws as the Hawks scored the last eight points for the victory.
In another early start at Charlotte, Reggie Jackson and rookie reserve Brandon Boston each scored 19 points to lead the Los Angeles Clippers over the Charlotte Hornets 115-90.
The Clippers improved to 26-26, seventh in the West, while the Hornets fell to 28-23, seventh in the East.
LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 23 points and 10 assists while also grabbing six rebounds.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy